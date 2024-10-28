Evalueserve Announces Strategic Partnership with PROS and Joint Pricing Transformation Solution for Global Enterprises

The collaboration combines Evalueserve's advisory expertise with PROS's AI-driven pricing solutions to drive smarter decisions and maximize profitability

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a leading global research and insights provider, today announced a strategic partnership with PROS (NYSE: PRO), a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management, and digital offer marketing solutions. This alliance aims to help global enterprises accelerate their pricing transformation initiatives and unlock new avenues for profitable growth.

The partnership leverages Evalueserve's deep advisory expertise in solution design, process optimization, and change management alongside PROS's advanced AI-driven pricing solutions, including price setting, CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote), and pricing optimization. This combination enables businesses to:

Gain real-time insights into market dynamics and competitor pricing strategies.

Develop value-based pricing strategies that maximize profitability.

Streamline pricing processes to improve consistency and reduce time-to-market.

Optimize deal structures to increase win rates and deal sizes.

Enhance sales effectiveness through data-driven pricing guidance.

A standout feature of this collaboration is the focus on Generative AI-enabled pricing optimization. By combining PROS's Gen IV AI capabilities with Evalueserve's comprehensive market insights, the partnership empowers organizations to remain agile in rapidly changing market conditions.

"In today's dynamic business environment, companies need innovative pricing solutions to stay competitive and drive growth," said Sanjoy Roy Choudhury, Global Head of Insights & Advisory at Evalueserve. "Our partnership with PROS combines our deep advisory expertise and capabilities with their robust optimization platform, empowering organizations to make smarter pricing decisions and improve margins."

The Evalueserve-PROS collaboration will serve clients across various industries, offering a comprehensive solution for businesses looking to revolutionize their pricing strategies and drive profitable growth in dynamic markets.

To learn more about the Evalueserve-PROS collaboration and pricing transformation solutions, visit https://www.evalueserve.com/technology-partners/.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management, and digital offer marketing solutions. Our vision is to optimize every shopping and selling experience. With nearly 40 years of industry expertise and a proven track record of success, PROS helps B2B and B2C companies across the globe, in a variety of industries, including airlines, manufacturing, distribution, and services, drive profitable growth. The PROS Platform leverages AI to provide real-time predictive insights that enable businesses to drive revenue and margin improvements. To learn more about PROS and our innovative SaaS solutions, please visit our website at www.pros.com.

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve is a global leader in technology-enhanced managed services. Combining the strengths of best-in-class AI and a team of over 5,000 experts, the company focuses on data and analytics and competitive and market intelligence services. Evalueserve provides tailored, innovative solutions for each client, ensuring efficiency and return on investment. Learn more at evalueserve.com.

