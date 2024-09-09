Evalueserve Announces Suppl.AI, an AI-Powered Supply Chain Optimization Solution Built on Google Cloud

New solution leverages Google Cloud's robust data processing capabilities and AI tools to significantly reduce costs and enhance service levels across the supply chain
RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a leading global data, analytics, and AI service provider, today announced the launch of Suppl.AI, an AI-powered supply chain optimization solution built on Google Cloud. This innovative offering is available through Google Cloud's Industry Value Network (iVN). The solution combines Evalueserve's domain expertise in supply chain management with Google Cloud's advanced data processing and AI capabilities to provide businesses with complete control over and improved efficiency across their entire supply chain.
Suppl.AI addresses critical supply chain challenges, including fluctuating demand patterns, fragile and outdated networks, rising customer expectations, economic pressures, and geopolitical events. By leveraging Google Cloud's robust infrastructure and AI tools, Suppl.AI enables businesses to:
- Conduct root cause analysis to identify underlying causes of operational inefficiencies
- Optimize inventory levels to reduce carrying costs and improve service levels
- Streamline transportation routes to cut costs and reduce carbon emissions
- Enhance network efficiency for improved customer service and cost reduction
- Optimize labor costs and capacity planning for better service levels
"Businesses need intelligent, data-driven solutions to navigate supply chain complexities," said Swapnil Srivastava, EVP and Global Head of Analytics at Evalueserve. "Suppl.AI, powered by Google Cloud, represents a significant leap forward in supply chain optimization. It empowers companies to make informed decisions, reduce costs, and improve service levels, ultimately driving competitive advantage in an increasingly challenging business environment."
Suppl.AI leverages Google Cloud's robust data processing capabilities and AI tools to analyze vast amounts of supply chain data, providing actionable insights and recommendations. The solution's modular architecture allows businesses to address specific supply chain challenges or implement a comprehensive optimization strategy.
"The Google Cloud Industry Value Network is all about accelerating digital transformation and fostering innovation in key sectors," said Paula Natoli, Director, Global Strategic Industries, Supply Chain & Logistics. "With Evalueserve's Suppl.AI joining our ecosystem, we're enhancing our ability to offer customers powerful, AI-driven solutions for supply chain optimization. This collaboration exemplifies how the iVN program integrates Google Cloud's advanced technologies with industry-specific expertise to solve critical business challenges.
As part of Google Cloud's iVN program, Suppl.AI is the first of several solutions that Evalueserve is developing using Google Cloud. This collaboration demonstrates Evalueserve's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, cloud-based solutions that address complex business challenges.
Evalueserve is also working closely with many Google Cloud Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partners, such as Decision Spot and Denodo, to bring unique strengths–a robust optimization platform and a transformative data management technology and approach–to the innovative solution.
Suppl.AI is now available for businesses looking to transform their supply chain operations. For more information, visit https://www.evalueserve.com/technology-partners/google-cloud/
Media Contact
Leah Moore, Evalueserve, 1 9197106797, [email protected], evalueserve.com
SOURCE Evalueserve
Share this article