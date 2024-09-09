Evalueserve Announces Suppl.AI, an AI-Powered Supply Chain Optimization Solution Built on Google Cloud

"Suppl.AI[...] empowers companies to make informed decisions, reduce costs, and improve service levels, ultimately driving competitive advantage in an increasingly challenging business environment," said Swapnil Srivastava, EVP and Global Head of Analytics at Evalueserve. Post this

"Businesses need intelligent, data-driven solutions to navigate supply chain complexities," said Swapnil Srivastava, EVP and Global Head of Analytics at Evalueserve. "Suppl.AI, powered by Google Cloud, represents a significant leap forward in supply chain optimization. It empowers companies to make informed decisions, reduce costs, and improve service levels, ultimately driving competitive advantage in an increasingly challenging business environment."

Suppl.AI leverages Google Cloud's robust data processing capabilities and AI tools to analyze vast amounts of supply chain data, providing actionable insights and recommendations. The solution's modular architecture allows businesses to address specific supply chain challenges or implement a comprehensive optimization strategy.

"The Google Cloud Industry Value Network is all about accelerating digital transformation and fostering innovation in key sectors," said Paula Natoli, Director, Global Strategic Industries, Supply Chain & Logistics. "With Evalueserve's Suppl.AI joining our ecosystem, we're enhancing our ability to offer customers powerful, AI-driven solutions for supply chain optimization. This collaboration exemplifies how the iVN program integrates Google Cloud's advanced technologies with industry-specific expertise to solve critical business challenges.

As part of Google Cloud's iVN program, Suppl.AI is the first of several solutions that Evalueserve is developing using Google Cloud. This collaboration demonstrates Evalueserve's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, cloud-based solutions that address complex business challenges.

Evalueserve is also working closely with many Google Cloud Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partners, such as Decision Spot and Denodo, to bring unique strengths–a robust optimization platform and a transformative data management technology and approach–to the innovative solution.

Suppl.AI is now available for businesses looking to transform their supply chain operations. For more information, visit https://www.evalueserve.com/technology-partners/google-cloud/

