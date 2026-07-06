Evalueserve Appoints Gururaj Bhat to Lead Data & AI Business

Veteran data and AI leader joins Evalueserve to deepen the firm's work at the intersection of domain expertise and AI.

ZUG, Switzerland, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a global domain-led AI services firm, today announced the appointment of Gururaj Bhat as Executive Vice President to lead its data and AI business. Bhat brings over 25 years of experience across data, analytics, AI, cloud, and enterprise transformation to the role.

Bhat joins from Google Cloud, where he served as a Data & AI Go-to-Market Solution Leader, working with enterprises to build AI-powered applications and developing the partner ecosystem around them. Before Google Cloud, he spent more than a decade at Wipro, most recently as General Manager for its data, analytics, and AI business in the United States. Bhat holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Instrumentation from Visvesvaraya Technological University.

"Gururaj brings exactly the combination this work requires: deep experience in data and AI and a track record of helping large enterprises put it to work," said Pallab Deb, Evalueserve's CEO. "Our clients don't need technology for its own sake. They need it applied with real understanding of their domains and their processes. Gururaj knows how to build that and how to lead the teams that deliver it."

"What drew me here is the chance to bring together two things that rarely sit in the same place," said Bhat. "Most AI efforts put engineers on a problem and stop at automating the existing workflow. The harder and more valuable work is re-engineering how that work actually gets done, and that takes engineers and domain experts building side by side. Evalueserve has spent decades embedded in client processes like underwriting, demand planning, and health technology assessments. My focus is to pair that knowledge with strong engineering, prove it in our own work first, and put it directly in front of clients."

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve helps the world's leading financial institutions, global corporations, and professional services firms extract more value from their data. The company delivers domain-led AI services that accelerate decision-making and drive measurable business outcomes, work recognized by leading analysts including Forrester, Gartner, ISG, and AIM Research.

Evalueserve's AI is embedded in core business processes at 30% of the global Fortune 500, including 6 of the top 10 global investment banks, 12 of the 15 largest pharmaceutical companies, 12 of the largest technology and telecommunications companies, and 3 of the 5 oil and gas supermajors.

Learn more at www.evalueserve.com.

Media Contact

Erin Pearson, Evalueserve, 1 9197106797, [email protected], Evalueserve.com

SOURCE Evalueserve