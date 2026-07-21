Evalueserve Appoints Nitin Narkhede as Chief Technology Officer

"He brings deep engineering experience, commercial judgment, and a proven ability to take ideas from incubation to market," said Pallab Deb, Chief Executive Officer of Evalueserve Post this

Throughout his career, Narkhede has helped incubate and commercialize solutions across AI, cloud, IoT, robotics, Web3, advanced analytics, and other emerging technologies. He has built global innovation ecosystems spanning enterprises, startups, universities, and industry consortia while working closely with technology and business leaders across retail, manufacturing, financial services, automotive, media, and other industries.

"Nitin understands that strong technology leadership is not about pursuing innovation for its own sake. It is about turning emerging capabilities into solutions that work inside complex enterprises," said Pallab Deb, Chief Executive Officer of Evalueserve. "He brings deep engineering experience, commercial judgment, and a proven ability to take ideas from incubation to market. As we strengthen Evalueserve's position as a domain-led AI services firm, Nitin will help us build a secure, scalable, open technology foundation which will form the substrate for our domain-focused solutions and models. Nitin brings in the engineering discipline required to deliver that promise at scale."

As CTO, Narkhede will work across Evalueserve's businesses to advance its technology architecture, product and platform engineering, AI capabilities, innovation ecosystem, and approach to developing secure, scalable enterprise solutions. He will also help connect Evalueserve's technology investments more closely with the industry workflows and business outcomes that matter to clients.

"Evalueserve has an advantage that is increasingly important in the AI era: deep knowledge of how decisions are made, and work gets done within specific industries," said Narkhede. "The opportunity is to translate that know-how into technology that is scalable, reusable, and engineered for the realities of the enterprise, like helping human experts expedite financial due diligence for an investment deal or run an entire lending lifecycle more efficiently and effectively with collaborating AI agents. I am excited to work with Evalueserve's domain experts, engineers, partners, and clients to build solutions that move beyond experimentation and create measurable business value."

Narkhede holds a Master of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and a Bachelor of Engineering from COEP Technological University. He is based in Mountain View, California.

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve helps the world's leading financial institutions, global corporations, and services firms extract more value from their data. The company delivers domain-led AI services that accelerate decision-making and drive measurable business outcomes, work recognized by leading analysts including Forrester, Gartner, ISG, and AIM Research.

Evalueserve's AI is embedded in core business processes at 30% of the global Fortune 500, including six of the top 10 global investment banks, 12 of the 15 largest pharmaceutical companies, 12 of the largest technology and telecommunications companies, and three of the five oil and gas supermajors.

For more information, visit www.evalueserve.com.

Media Contact

Erin Pearson, Evalueserve, 1 (919) 977-8200, [email protected], Evalueserve.com

SOURCE Evalueserve