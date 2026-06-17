Evalueserve Appoints Pallab Deb as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran AI and enterprise technology leader joins Evalueserve to drive the firm's next chapter at the intersection of domain expertise and AI.
ZUG, SWITZERLAND, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a global domain-led AI services firm, today announced the appointment of Pallab Deb as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Deb brings more than 25 years of experience spanning enterprise technology, data and AI, and large-scale business transformation. He succeeds Evalueserve Co-Founder Marc Vollenweider as CEO. Vollenweider will now transition to the role of Chief Strategy Officer for the firm.
Deb joins from Google Cloud, where he served as Managing Director of Ecosystems, leading global partner engagement across AI, data, and cloud infrastructure practices. Before Google Cloud, he spent over a decade at Wipro, most recently as Global Head of Data, Analytics, and AI. Deb holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from NIT Calicut and an MBA from SPJIMR Mumbai.
"What drew me to Evalueserve is exactly what makes this moment so compelling," said Deb. "Domain expertise is the most valuable asset in the age of AI. When you combine knowledge built through decades of operating experience with serious engineering capability and the trust of long-term client relationships, you have something that takes decades to build and cannot be shortcut. I could not be more energized to build together with this team."
Vollenweider said when Evalueserve was founded, the thesis was that the world's best enterprises deserve access to the world's best minds, a conviction that has only gotten stronger.
"Pallab brings the AI and engineering depth this moment demands. Evalueserve has built deep domain expertise, client trust, and the ability to turn both into measurable outcomes. I'm proud to pass the baton to someone who will build on that strength," Vollenweider said.
Armin Meier, chairman of Evalueserve's board, said, "Pallab understands both where AI is heading and what it takes to deliver results inside complex enterprises. The board has tremendous confidence in what the team will build."
R "Ray" Wang, founder and principal analyst at Constellation Research, commented that firms that translate capability into tangible outcomes will be the winners in enterprise AI.
"As clients navigate the AI landscape, they are quickly realizing that AI expertise is a commodity, but domain and industry experience cannot be replaced. Pallab brings a track record of cultivating and nurturing AI ecosystems and enterprise-grade transformation," Wang said.
Media Contact
Erin Pearson, Evalueserve, 1 (919) 977-8200, [email protected], Evalueserve.com
SOURCE Evalueserve
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