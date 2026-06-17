Evalueserve Appoints Pallab Deb as Chief Executive Officer

"Pallab brings the AI and engineering depth this moment demands," said Marc Vollenweider, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. Post this

"What drew me to Evalueserve is exactly what makes this moment so compelling," said Deb. "Domain expertise is the most valuable asset in the age of AI. When you combine knowledge built through decades of operating experience with serious engineering capability and the trust of long-term client relationships, you have something that takes decades to build and cannot be shortcut. I could not be more energized to build together with this team."

Vollenweider said when Evalueserve was founded, the thesis was that the world's best enterprises deserve access to the world's best minds, a conviction that has only gotten stronger.

"Pallab brings the AI and engineering depth this moment demands. Evalueserve has built deep domain expertise, client trust, and the ability to turn both into measurable outcomes. I'm proud to pass the baton to someone who will build on that strength," Vollenweider said.

Armin Meier, chairman of Evalueserve's board, said, "Pallab understands both where AI is heading and what it takes to deliver results inside complex enterprises. The board has tremendous confidence in what the team will build."

R "Ray" Wang, founder and principal analyst at Constellation Research, commented that firms that translate capability into tangible outcomes will be the winners in enterprise AI.

"As clients navigate the AI landscape, they are quickly realizing that AI expertise is a commodity, but domain and industry experience cannot be replaced. Pallab brings a track record of cultivating and nurturing AI ecosystems and enterprise-grade transformation," Wang said.

Media Contact

Erin Pearson, Evalueserve, 1 (919) 977-8200, [email protected], Evalueserve.com

SOURCE Evalueserve