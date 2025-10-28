Evalueserve Honored as One of OnCon's Top 50 Data & Analytics Teams

The award celebrates the most innovative, impactful data & analytics teams worldwide.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a global leader in analytics, AI, and digital transformation solutions, has been named among the Top 50 Data & Analytics Teams at the prestigious OnCon Icon Awards 2025.

The OnCon Icon Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful teams and organizations worldwide, recognizing excellence through peer and community voting. Winners are selected based on their influence within their industries, commitment to innovation, and leadership in driving measurable business outcomes.

Evalueserve's Data & Analytics team has been recognized for its continued innovation across industries and domains. The team's recent initiatives include building AI-powered agents that enable faster decision-making, developing advanced supply chain optimization solutions, launching CMO Decision Support systems that empower marketing leaders with real-time insights and predictive intelligence, accelerating business intelligence (BI) migrations to modern platforms, and deepening its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to deliver scalable, secure, and future-ready analytics ecosystems.

"This recognition from OnCon is a reflection of our team's relentless focus on creating AI-powered impact," said Swapnil Srivastava, Global Head of Data & Analytics and Executive Vice President at Evalueserve. "Our goal has always been to combine deep domain expertise with cutting-edge analytics and AI to help clients transform their decision-making. I'm incredibly proud of our teams for their innovation, collaboration, and passion that continue to drive meaningful outcomes for our clients and partners."

For more information about the OnCon Icon Awards and to view the full list of winners, please visit https://www.onconferences.com/awards.

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve is a global leader in technology-enhanced managed services. Combining the strengths of best-in-class AI and a team of over 5,000 experts, the company focuses on data and analytics and commercial excellence services. Evalueserve provides tailored, innovative solutions for each client, ensuring efficiency and return on investment. Learn more at evalueserve.com.

About OnConferences

OnConferences is a leading organization that connects top professionals across various industries, promoting collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership. Through its conferences, awards, and networking programs, OnConferences provides a platform for executives and organizations to exchange insights and foster growth within their fields.

