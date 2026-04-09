Evalueserve Named One of KMWorld's 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management for 2026

The company was recognized for operationalizing knowledge at scale.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a global leader in AI-enhanced managed services, announced its inclusion in KMWorld's 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management for 2026 report, an annual list recognizing organizations shaping the future of knowledge management through innovation, agility, and real-world impact.

Published by KMWorld magazine, the list highlights organizations that are advancing knowledge management in an era increasingly defined by generative AI, information governance, and enterprise intelligence.

"Our annual list of 100 Companies to Watch in the knowledge management space is a testament to their agility to thrive in an environment of rapidly changing technologies, while not losing track of the importance of human expertise," said KMWorld's Editor in Chief, Marydee Ojala. "We're proud to celebrate these organizations that are redefining what it means to lead, add business value, and recognize that human ingenuity and artificial intelligence are increasingly inseparable."

Evalueserve was recognized for its ability to operationalize knowledge at scale, combining deep domain expertise with AI-powered platforms and managed services to help organizations transform data and content into actionable intelligence embedded directly into business workflows.

"Being named to KMWorld's 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management reinforces our belief that knowledge creates impact only when it is contextual, governed, and embedded into the way work actually gets done," said Pratyush Prabhat, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Professional Services at Evalueserve. "By combining human expertise with AI-enabled knowledge platforms, Evalueserve helps clients move beyond static repositories to living knowledge ecosystems that drive faster decisions and measurable outcomes."

This recognition underscores Evalueserve's continued commitment to advancing enterprise-grade knowledge management and responsible AI adoption, helping organizations strengthen decision-making, collaboration, and intelligence across research, analytics, and operational workflows.

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve is a global leader in AI-enhanced managed services that helps businesses grow faster and boost profits by reducing time-to-market, cutting costs, and scaling core operations with improved quality. Founded in 2000, the company is a trusted partner to the world's leading enterprises in financial services, professional services, and the broader corporate sector. Operating across 45 countries, Evalueserve combines deep domain expertise, tech-enabled solutions, and data insights to transform operations and enhance strategic decision-making. For more information, visit www.evalueserve.com.

Media Contact

Leah Moore, Evalueserve, 1 919-977-8200, [email protected], www.evalueserve.com

SOURCE Evalueserve