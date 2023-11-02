Evalueserve Receives Diversity and Inclusion Recognition from the Government of Chile for the Second Consecutive Year

The Chile office, based in Vina del Mar, is the only company in the Valparaiso region to receive this recognition.

VIÑA DEL MAR, Chile, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a renowned global AI-enabled solutions provider, has been honored with the Compromiso Migrante seal from the Chilean government for the second consecutive year. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Evalueserve's unwavering commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, setting an exemplary standard in Chile and the broader corporate landscape.

The Compromiso Migrante seal is awarded jointly by the State of Chile's National Immigration Service and Directorate of Labor, the International Labor Office, and the International Organization for Migration. It recognizes organizations that have excelled in fostering an inclusive work environment, promoting intercultural interactions, and demonstrating zero tolerance for discrimination.

Evalueserve, a Swiss multinational with operations in Chile since 2006, has distinguished itself as a beacon of multicultural integration in the country. The Chile office is based in ViQa del Mar, Valparaiso. With a workforce comprising over 550 employees representing over 20 nationalities, the company has been at the forefront of implementing best practices related to workplace diversity and inclusion, cultivating an equal-opportunity environment free of discrimination and harassment.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion are fundamental to our way of working, and we believe that it is essential to have policies that promote an inclusive workspace from every angle," said Carolina Zamora, Head of Latin American Operations at Evalueserve. "We are proud to receive this recognition for a second year in a row, as it validates our continuous commitment towards building a nurturing work environment where every one of our team members can thrive."

Evalueserve's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion extends beyond its workforce to encompass every facet of its operations, including management and interactions with the broader community. Evalueserve is unwaveringly committed to acting as a socially responsible corporate citizen. The company's dedication to these values aligns perfectly with the overarching goal of Compromiso Migrante, which is to contribute to an inclusive, intercultural Chile without discrimination, fostering best practices within institutions, companies, and unions across the country. Learn more about career opportunities with Evalueserve here: www.evalueserve.com/careers.

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve is a global AI-enabled solutions provider that enhances and accelerates decision-making throughout enterprises. More than 30% of the Fortune 1000, including over 25,000 platform users, rely on Evalueserve's unique product-led solutions powered by domain-specific AI and subject matter experts. These solutions have been recognized by analysts such as Forrester and Chartis. Evalueserve is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Learn more at evalueserve.com.

For interview requests and any other information, please contact Hanna Buklieieva at [email protected].

Hanna Buklieieva, Evalueserve, 56 9 3535 7903, [email protected], www.evalueserve.com

