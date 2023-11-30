Evalueserve Receives Silver EcoVadis Medal for Sustainability

EcoVadis Positioned Evalueserve in the Top 25% of Rated Companies

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evalueserve was recognized with a Silver EcoVadis Medal for its excellence in sustainability. Evalueserve's updated EcoVadis Scorecard places the company in the top 25 percent of companies evaluated by the EcoVadis platform in 2023.

This year's silver medal builds on the bronze EcoVadis recognition received last year, highlighting Evalueserve's commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates companies across areas including Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

"Our sustained progress in the EcoVadis ratings to silver this year is a proud moment for us at Evalueserve," said Sumeet Chander, COO at Evalueserve "This accolade reaffirms our resolve to integrate sustainability into business strategy and operations, making a positive impact on society and the environment. This achievement is not just a milestone but an initial step towards the long-term sustainability goals of Evalueserve. It underscores our commitment to continuous improvement and dedication to shaping a sustainable future."

The improvement in Evalueserve's EcoVadis score reflects its efforts towards enhancing sustainability measures, implementing ESG initiatives and long-term commitment to driving meaningful change.

Stakeholders and partners can access the full EcoVadis Scorecard to explore in-depth insights into Evalueserve's sustainability journey and achievements. Check out the details here.

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve is a global AI-enabled solutions provider that enhances and accelerates decision-making throughout enterprises. More than 30% of the Fortune 1000, including over 25,000 platform users, rely on Evalueserve's unique product-led solutions powered by domain-specific AI and subject matter experts. Evalueserve is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Learn more at evalueserve.com.

For more information on Evalueserve's sustainability initiatives or to request an interview, please contact Renuka at [email protected].

[email protected]

