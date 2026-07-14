Evalueserve Recognized in KMWorld's AI 100 List for 2026

Recognition highlights how Evalueserve's domain-led AI services are helping enterprises move past AI experimentation and into AI that works inside the workflows that matter most

ZUG, Switzerland , July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a global leader in domain-led AI services, today announced its inclusion in KMWorld's AI 100 list for 2026, which recognizes companies applying artificial intelligence to advance knowledge management, enterprise intelligence, and business transformation.

The KMWorld AI 100 list highlights organizations helping move AI from experimentation to practical, real-world adoption across knowledge platforms, services, and enterprise workflows. Evalueserve's recognition reflects a hard-to-replicate approach: AI embedded directly inside client workflows, paired with the domain expertise and human oversight that make its output trustworthy.

"This year's KMWorld AI 100 list demonstrates AI's growing footprint across KM platforms and services," said Marydee Ojala, Editor-in-Chief of KMWorld. "AI moved extraordinarily quickly from being a curiosity to becoming embedded in KM products and now offers real-world applications. We are excited to track the accomplishments of these companies and applaud the benefits they bring to KM."

Evalueserve's domain-led AI services are built on the belief that AI delivers meaningful enterprise value only when it is grounded in domain context, governed by human expertise, and embedded into the way work actually gets done. By bringing together domain specialists, AI agents, workflow transformation, and quality assurance, Evalueserve helps organizations move beyond AI experimentation toward scalable adoption across research, analytics, knowledge management, intelligence, commercial effectiveness, procurement, and other knowledge-intensive functions.

"Being recognized in KMWorld's AI 100 list for 2026 reinforces our belief that the next phase of AI adoption will be led by domain expertise, not technology alone," said Pratyush Prabhat, Executive Vice President & Head of AI Strategy and Transformation. "At Evalueserve, we combine deep domain knowledge, human-in-the-lead oversight, and AI-enabled workflows to help clients turn enterprise knowledge into trusted intelligence. Our focus is on making AI practical, governed, and outcome-driven, so it supports better decisions where they matter most."

Evalueserve's AI services are designed to help organizations improve the speed, quality, and reliability of knowledge work. Its AI agents and multi-agent frameworks support a range of enterprise use cases, including market and competitive intelligence, company and people profiles, credit memos, fund factsheets, commercial effectiveness, custom data assets, and strategic research workflows.

The KMWorld AI 100 recognition reflects Evalueserve's continued commitment to advancing enterprise-grade AI services that help organizations operationalize knowledge, strengthen decision-making, and create measurable business impact.

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve works with the world's leading financial services institutions, global corporations, and professional services firms. Recognized by leading analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, ISG, and AIM Research, the company delivers domain-led AI services that help clients extract more value from data, accelerate decision-making, and drive measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit www.evalueserve.com.

Media Contact

Erin Pearson, Evalueserve, 1 (919) 977-8200, [email protected], evalueserve.com

SOURCE Evalueserve