Evalueserve Secures Consecutive Win in 2024 Chartis RiskTech100®

Chartis Research named Evalueserve the winner of the "Model Validation – Supporting Tools" category for the second year in a row.

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a pioneer in analytics and risk management solutions, announced today that it won the "Model Validation - Supporting Tools" category in the prestigious RiskTech100® 2024 awards. This accolade, which Evalueserve has now won two years in a row, reinforces Evalueserve's status as a vanguard in risk technology, continually demonstrating an exceptional combination of skilled services and innovative technology.

The RiskTech100® is a flagship report of Chartis Research, an independent analyst firm known for its detailed assessment of key players in risk and compliance technology. This annual report ranks top companies in these sectors using a well-established and thorough methodology.

Evalueserve's Model Validation Accelerators exemplify its dedication to driving innovation forward in finance and include:

Automated model test interpretation and documentation to simplify validation.

AI/ML challenger model development to bolster robustness and precision.

Extensive pricing libraries for a broad spectrum of financial instruments.

Advanced workflow platform to boost both efficiency and governance.

Evalueserve's risk management prowess is built on the expertise of over 500 professionals experienced across various financial models, asset types, and regulatory environments. The company's growth is fueled by seasoned experts with strong ties to major financial institutions and a commitment to advancing their specialization. Combining this deep domain knowledge with expertise in risk data and analytics, Evalueserve develops cutting-edge AI and automation tools to optimize and scale risk management operations.

"Being recognized by Chartis Research for our model validation accelerators for two consecutive years is a tremendous honor," said Anna Slodka-Turner, Evalueserve's Global Head of Risk and Quant Solutions. "Our deep domain expertise, which covers a range of both internal and vendor models, and experience across various major regulations, including the recent SS 1/23, enable us to understand and address the critical pain points of risk teams, automating processes specifically tailored to their needs."

The RiskTech100® 2024 recognition is a hallmark of Evalueserve's dedication to advancing risk technology. Looking ahead, Evalueserve remains committed to innovating solutions that are developed by practitioners for practitioners, ensuring that their clients are equipped for the evolving landscape of risk management.

To access the Chartis RiskTech100® report and learn more, visit www.chartis-research.com/risk-data-technologies/7947011/risktech100r-2024.

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve is a global leader in technology-enhanced managed services. Combining the strengths of best-in-class AI and a team of over 4,500 experts, the company focuses on data and analytics, competitive and market intelligence, and IP and R&D services. Evalueserve provides tailored, innovative solutions for each client, ensuring efficiency and return on investment. Learn more at evalueserve.com.

