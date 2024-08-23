Evalueserve to Accelerate AI Capabilities for Enterprises with NVIDIA NIM

Evalueserve Leverages Its Deep Industry Expertise with NVIDIA Accelerated Computing

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a leader in tech-enhanced managed services, today announced it is using NVIDIA NIM, a set of inference microservices that includes industry-standard APIs, domain-specific code, optimized inference engines, and enterprise runtime, to enhance its AI and digitalization solutions.

Evalueserve will leverage NVIDIA NIM, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, to accelerate and optimize the inference performance of the latest large language models (LLMs), creating intuitive and comprehensive solutions for business and enterprise customers. The solution will harness the agility of NVIDIA NIM to expedite and simplify implementation, thereby reducing manual configuration efforts.

Evalueserve will combine its deep understanding of the analytics industry with NVIDIA technologies, helping enable clients to tackle complex business challenges with innovative generative AI applications. Additionally, the solution will offer enterprise customers who are cautious about using the cloud the ability to harness the power of generative AI through advanced on-premises solutions.

"We are excited to work with NVIDIA to help unlock the full potential of generative AI for our clients, integrating their technology to create robust, scalable AI solutions that help address the needs of enterprise customers who may not want their data in the cloud, including those in regions with stringent data security requirements," said Swapnil Srivastava, Global Head of Analytics at Evalueserve.

Evalueserve will also leverage NVIDIA's extensive training resources and certifications to broaden its knowledge in AI and LLM development, helping the company deliver more valuable and holistic AI-driven solutions for its clientele.

"Our comprehensive plug-and-play gen AI solutions are informed by our industry experience and leverage NVIDIA's advanced technology, offering cutting-edge AI solutions for clients," said Pinaki Mukherjee, Evalueserve's Global Head of Customer Success and Sales for Data and Advisory.

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve is a global leader in technology-enhanced managed services. Combining the strengths of best-in-class AI and a team of over 5,000 experts, the company focuses on data and analytics and competitive and market intelligence services. Evalueserve provides tailored, innovative solutions for each client, ensuring efficiency and return on investment. Learn more at evalueserve.com.

