Evalueserve Unveils New Partnership with Intapp to Enhance Deal Sourcing

Insightsfirst pairs with DealCloud to support all stages of the deal value chain.

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a renowned global AI-enabled solutions provider, and Intapp, a leading global provider of cloud-based software solutions, announced a new partnership to enhance deal sourcing and opportunity identification in DealCloud, Intapp's deal and relationship management solution.

The partnership further equips investors and advisors with deal sourcing and origination data and AI-driven tools to help identify and capitalize on opportunities using Evaluserve's Insightsfirst solution within the DealCloud platform.

"With deal activity facing headwinds amidst economic turmoil and evolving AI-led technologies, M&A advisors, investment bankers, and business leaders are increasingly seeking a competitive edge in deal origination and management," said Pratyush Prabhat, Global Head of Professional Services at Evalueserve. "This integrated partnership is a transformative approach to deal lifecycle management."

Insightsfirst's integration with DealCloud enhances the deal pipeline with AI-powered deal insights, including:

Enriched new deals and sales pipeline: Firms can better identify potential deal-making opportunities and new leads using AI and generative AI engines to highlight targets with deal team-specific investment criteria. Insightsfirst in DealCloud can be configured to specific mandates of different deal teams.

Generative AI engines: Deal professionals can access Insightsfirst's GenAI chatbot within DealCloud to unlock insights from domain-specific content and receive quick and directional answers to structured and unstructured queries.

Domain-specific intelligence: Firms can leverage Evalueserve's industry experts to add insights about its markets, targets, and decision-makers directly within DealCloud to help gain a competitive edge by identifying curated opportunities and closing deals faster.

"Intapp and Evalueserve deeply understand the importance of decision-relevant insights and intelligence for investors and advisors," said Sebastian Hartman, Vice President of Alliances at Intapp. "Our new partnership brings this power straight to the fingertips of DealCloud users globally."

For more information about the partnership, visit:

https://www.evalueserve.com/technology-partners/integrated-deal-origination-and-management-platform-insightsfirst-intapp-dealcloud/

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve is a global AI-enabled solutions provider that enhances and accelerates decision-making throughout enterprises. More than 30% of the Fortune 1000, including over 25,000 platform users, rely on Evalueserve's unique product-led solutions powered by domain-specific AI and subject matter experts. These solutions have been recognized by analysts such as Forrester and Chartis. Evalueserve is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Learn more at evalueserve.com.

Contact Us

For interview requests and any other information, please contact Leah Moore at [email protected].

Media Contact

Leah Moore, Evalueserve, 1 919-977-8200, [email protected], https://evalueserve.com/

SOURCE Evalueserve