Evalueserve Welcomes Michael Newcity to Its Partner Advisory Council

RALEIGH, N.C., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve, a global leader in AI-enabled managed services, is pleased to announce that Michael Newcity, a seasoned C-suite executive with over 30 years of experience at the nexus of strategy, technology, and innovation, has joined the company's Partner Advisory Council.

Evalueserve's Partner Advisory Council brings together distinguished industry leaders to provide strategic guidance, thought leadership, and deep sector insights. These trusted advisors help shape the company's solutions and empower clients to navigate complex business challenges with clarity and confidence.

"We're thrilled to welcome Michael to our Partner Advisory Council," said Swapnil Srivastava, EVP and Global Head of Analytics at Evalueserve. "Michael's experience transforming enterprises through technology and data innovation aligns directly with our mission to deliver intelligent managed services that create lasting value."

Newcity is best known for his leadership at ArcBest, a Fortune 1000 logistics and supply chain firm, where he served in several key roles, including Chief Innovation Officer, Chief Information Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. At ArcBest, he spearheaded enterprise-wide transformation initiatives across finance, IT, and digital strategy—redefining technology as a strategic driver of growth.

Among his many achievements, he:

Founded ArcBest's venture-style innovation program and built its first data science and AI function

Led the development of Vaux, a patented material handling solution recognized by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2023

Drove forward-thinking initiatives in e-commerce, advanced analytics, and business intelligence that enhanced performance and customer experience

Newcity's addition to the Partner Advisory Council strengthens Evalueserve's ability to support organizations undergoing digital and operational transformation—particularly in the logistics, supply chain, and technology sectors.

"Evalueserve is at the forefront of embedding AI and domain knowledge into how work gets done," said Newcity. "I'm excited to contribute to their vision and collaborate with clients tackling the next wave of transformation."

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve is a global leader in technology-enhanced managed services. Combining the strengths of best-in-class AI and a team of over 5,000 experts, the company focuses on data and analytics and competitive and market intelligence services. Evalueserve provides tailored, innovative solutions for each client, ensuring efficiency and return on investment. Learn more at evalueserve.com.

