Evalueserve's CFO Tal Volok Recognized in Prestigious CFO100 Programme

Evalueserve's CFO, Tal Volok, has been recognized in the CFO100 Programme for his exceptional collaboration skills, underscoring his pivotal role in driving strategic success at the company. This award highlights Evalueserve's leadership in financial innovation and collaborative management.

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve is proud to announce that its Chief Financial Officer, Tal Volok, has been honored in the CFO100 Programme for his 'Winning Edge in Collaboration.' This annual recognition celebrates India's top 100 senior finance professionals who have made significant contributions through their acumen, attitude, and leadership.

The 'Winning Edge in Collaboration' category specifically recognizes CFOs who excel in working closely with the board, other CXOs, business heads, and partners to achieve desired results for stakeholders. Volok's recognition in this category underscores his pivotal role in fostering collaboration across Evalueserve and driving strategic success.

Since joining Evalueserve in September 2021, Volok has spearheaded several initiatives that have transformed the finance function into a strategic partner for the entire organization. His efforts have led to improved operating performance, enhanced pricing and commercial strategies, and significant productivity gains in investments.

"I'm deeply honored by this recognition from the CFO100 Programme," said Volok. "This award is a testament to the power of collaboration and the incredible team at Evalueserve. By aligning our financial goals with overall organizational objectives and fostering open communication across departments, we've been able to drive meaningful change and create value for our stakeholders. I look forward to continuing this collaborative approach as we navigate future challenges and opportunities."

This award further solidifies Evalueserve's position as a leader in financial innovation and strategic management, setting a new standard for collaborative leadership in the industry.

About Evalueserve

Evalueserve is a global leader in technology-enhanced managed services. Combining the strengths of best-in-class AI and a team of over 5,000 experts, the company focuses on data and analytics and competitive and market intelligence services. Evalueserve provides tailored, innovative solutions for each client, ensuring efficiency and return on investment. Learn more at evalueserve.com.

Media Contact

Tammy Duong, Evalueserve, 1 9194340354, [email protected] , Evalueserve.com

SOURCE Evalueserve