Evalueserve's Insightsfirst Named a Leader Among M&CI Platforms by Independent Research Firm

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalueserve announced today that its market and competitive intelligence solution, Insightsfirst, was listed in the Leaders category of Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: Market And Competitive Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2024" report. Evalueserve is a leading global insights and analytics partner serving 30% of Fortune 100 companies.

The Q4 2024 Forrester Wave report evaluated the 11 most significant solutions in the market and competitive intelligence (M&CI) space against 31 criteria based on their current offering and strategy. The report aims to assist professionals looking for a market and competitive intelligence vendor with selecting one that's a good fit for their needs.

Insightsfirst received the highest score possible in the criteria of generative AI capabilities, insights dissemination, workflow and information monitoring, and search. Evalueserve also scored a 5/5 in the criteria of:

Publicly available data sources

Taxonomy setup and change

Use cases

Ease of use

Success metrics

Global reach and delivery

Roadmap

Additional services

"As market and competitive intelligence platforms become essential for navigating today's volatile business environment, organizations need solutions that not only provide timely insights but also integrate seamlessly across functions," said Sanjoy Roy Choudhury, EVP and Global Head of Insights & Advisory at Evalueserve. "For us, being recognized as a Leader in Forrester's evaluation underscores our commitment to helping clients leverage curated intelligence and advanced AI capabilities to make informed decisions and empower teams."

About Insightsfirst:

Evalueserve's market & competitive intelligence platform is powered by AI and guided by domain experts. Insightsfirst aggregates information from internal and external data sources and stores custom research in its knowledge management center. It increases efficiency by utilizing AI to collect and filter intelligence and by leveraging pre-defined workflows to distribute custom alerts via robust integrations and newsletters automatically. Interested in how Insightsfirst can boost your competitive edge and elevate your decision-making? Get in touch with Evalueserve today: evalueserve.com.

About Evalueserve:

Evalueserve is a global leader in technology-enhanced managed services. Combining the strengths of best-in-class AI and a team of over 5,000 experts, the company focuses on data and analytics and competitive and market intelligence services. Evalueserve provides tailored, innovative solutions for each client, ensuring efficiency and return on investment. Learn more at evalueserve.com.

