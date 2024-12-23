Evan Kirstel Ranked #1 Global Thought Leader and Influencer on Health Tech for 2024 by Thinkers360

I'm truly honored to be recognized alongside so many impactful leaders in health tech. My goal is to spark meaningful conversations and create engaging content that helps organizations embrace innovative technologies, making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and secure for all. Post this

"I'm truly honored to be recognized alongside so many impactful leaders in health tech," said Kirstel. "My focus has always been to spark meaningful conversations and create engaging content on social media that helps organizations and individuals embrace innovative health technologies. The ultimate goal is to make healthcare more accessible, efficient, and secure for everyone."

Through his active social media presence and collaborations with health tech leaders, Kirstel continues to advocate for innovation in key areas such as IoT, wearables, AI, cybersecurity, and patient engagement. His influence spans an audience of millions, including healthcare professionals, industry executives and thought leaders, and emerging health tech startups.

As the #1 HealthTech Thought Leader, Kirstel joins an elite group of professionals shaping the future of healthcare. Thinkers360's recognition underscores his impact as a strategic thinker whose insights inspire meaningful change in the healthcare landscape.

For more information about Evan Kirstel and his work in health tech, please visit www.evira.health or https://linktr.ee/EvanKirstel.

About Evan Kirstel

Evan Kirstel is a globally recognized B2B tech thought leader, social media influencer, and Chief Digital Evangelist at eViRa Health, specializing in areas like digital health, AI, cybersecurity, and beyond. With over 600,000 social media followers and 30+ years of experience in tech marketing, he helps brands amplify their voice, expand their reach, and grow their influence.

About Thinkers360

Thinkers360 is the world's premier platform for thought leaders and influencers, offering global rankings and insights based on influence, expertise, and reach across diverse fields, including technology, business, and healthcare.

