Evan-Moor Educational Publishers Announces Back-to-School Curriculum Package for Educators

The bonus Evan-Moor product credit can be applied to a future purchase of Daily Practice student books, Skill Sharpeners activity books, teaching resources (print or e-book), and more. It's a win-win for a variety of differentiated lessons and formats that contribute to a successful school year. View school pricing and more details here. This limited-time offer ends September 30, 2023. Learn more about this back-to-school TeacherFileBox offer here.

"Our goal is to provide award-winning digital and printable educational resources at an affordable price. TeacherFileBox is designed to inspire and support educators in creating dynamic learning experiences for their students across grade levels and learning modalities, with an amazing lesson library at their fingertips."

— Judy Harris, President and CEO of Evan-Moor Educational Publishers

About TeacherFileBox

TeacherFileBox provides schools, classroom teachers, pull-out specialists, and homeschool families exclusive access to an extensive curriculum with over 80,000 Evan-Moor lessons and activities for grades PreK–6+. This comprehensive selection of lesson units and printables includes subject areas such as language arts, mathematics, reading, financial literacy, science, STEM/STEAM, history, geography, art, handwriting, SEL, and more.

TeacherFileBox includes early learning activities that incorporate the alphabet, phonics, math, spelling, language, writing, geography, and science. Also available is a complete English Language Arts curriculum for grades 1–6 that includes reading, reading comprehension, language, spelling, writing, and vocabulary. In addition to English Language Arts, in-depth math teaching units include algebraic thinking, financial concepts and money, measurement, data, and more. TeacherFileBox also contains a robust science curriculum that includes earth and space, life science, engineering, design, technology, and physical science. Plus, a hands-on social studies curriculum with history, geography, and cultures.

Subscribers can print activities, project lessons onto a screen, or share lessons to their Google Classroom. For more information about TeacherFileBox, please visit www.teacherfilebox.com.

Learn more about subscription options and the 14-day free trial here: https://www.teacherfilebox.com/subscribe.

About Evan-Moor Educational Publishers

Evan-Moor's mission is clear and unwavering: to help children learn. As a team of educators, we are dedicated to providing teachers and parents with innovative supplemental resources for grades PreK–8 that are easy to use and accessible in a variety of formats and learning modalities, including print books, e-books, and an affordable digital subscription, TeacherFileBox. We are proud to partner with educators and parents around the world and to be a part of students' academic journeys. Learn more about Evan-Moor at www.evan-moor.com.

