Evan-Moor Educational Publishers Announces Back-to-School Curriculum Package for Educators

Evan-Moor's digital and printable lesson library, TeacherFileBox, provides schools with discounted teacher subscriptions, plus a bonus $500 product credit for additional student resources, with this September back-to-school special offer.
MONTEREY, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evan-Moor Educational Publishers, a leading publisher of PreK–8 educational materials for the classroom and home, is thrilled to announce an exclusive limited-time offer on their digital subscription service, TeacherFileBox printables. Evan-Moor's unique digital and printable lesson library can help teachers, resource specialists, special education teachers, and homeschoolers across the nation deliver personalized learning experiences throughout the school year. For a limited time, new TeacherFileBox subscribers are eligible to receive a $500 (school) or $100 (individual) Evan-Moor product credit for additional student books and resources. Ideal for elementary teachers and homeschooling families, Evan-Moor's back-to-school package helps educators enrich their curriculum, save valuable time, and boost student engagement!
TeacherFileBox Back-to-School Special
First-time TeacherFileBox subscribers may be eligible to receive a $500 or $100 Evan-Moor product credit with the purchase of a school or individual subscription! Individual annual subscriptions ($129.99) will receive a $100 Evan-Moor product credit. School purchases of 10 or more (new) annual TeacherFileBox subscriptions are eligible to receive a $500 Evan-Moor product credit. School subscriptions are discounted based on volume, $51.97 each for 10-30 and $45.49 each for 31–99 subscriptions.
The bonus Evan-Moor product credit can be applied to a future purchase of Daily Practice student books, Skill Sharpeners activity books, teaching resources (print or e-book), and more. It's a win-win for a variety of differentiated lessons and formats that contribute to a successful school year. View school pricing and more details here. This limited-time offer ends September 30, 2023. Learn more about this back-to-school TeacherFileBox offer here.
"Our goal is to provide award-winning digital and printable educational resources at an affordable price. TeacherFileBox is designed to inspire and support educators in creating dynamic learning experiences for their students across grade levels and learning modalities, with an amazing lesson library at their fingertips."
— Judy Harris, President and CEO of Evan-Moor Educational Publishers
About TeacherFileBox
TeacherFileBox provides schools, classroom teachers, pull-out specialists, and homeschool families exclusive access to an extensive curriculum with over 80,000 Evan-Moor lessons and activities for grades PreK–6+. This comprehensive selection of lesson units and printables includes subject areas such as language arts, mathematics, reading, financial literacy, science, STEM/STEAM, history, geography, art, handwriting, SEL, and more.
TeacherFileBox includes early learning activities that incorporate the alphabet, phonics, math, spelling, language, writing, geography, and science. Also available is a complete English Language Arts curriculum for grades 1–6 that includes reading, reading comprehension, language, spelling, writing, and vocabulary. In addition to English Language Arts, in-depth math teaching units include algebraic thinking, financial concepts and money, measurement, data, and more. TeacherFileBox also contains a robust science curriculum that includes earth and space, life science, engineering, design, technology, and physical science. Plus, a hands-on social studies curriculum with history, geography, and cultures.
Subscribers can print activities, project lessons onto a screen, or share lessons to their Google Classroom. For more information about TeacherFileBox, please visit www.teacherfilebox.com.
Learn more about subscription options and the 14-day free trial here: https://www.teacherfilebox.com/subscribe.
About Evan-Moor Educational Publishers
Evan-Moor's mission is clear and unwavering: to help children learn. As a team of educators, we are dedicated to providing teachers and parents with innovative supplemental resources for grades PreK–8 that are easy to use and accessible in a variety of formats and learning modalities, including print books, e-books, and an affordable digital subscription, TeacherFileBox. We are proud to partner with educators and parents around the world and to be a part of students' academic journeys. Learn more about Evan-Moor at www.evan-moor.com.
Media Contact
Theresa Wooler, Evan-Moor Educational Publishers, 1 800-777-4362 116, [email protected], www.evan-moor.com/teacherfilebox
