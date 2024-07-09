Evan-Moor Educational Publishers Celebrates 45 Years of Excellence in Education with Special Anniversary Promotion

We are thrilled to celebrate 45 years of supporting teachers, parents, and children. As we move forward in the next decade, we will continue to ignite young minds to spark a love of learning! Post this

Founded on July 10, 1979, in Monterey, California, Evan-Moor began with two teachers who had a vision to help their struggling students learn by using drawing and interesting activities to engage them in basic skill practice. From the first handwritten and hand-illustrated book, Evan-Moor has published thousands of teaching resources and activity books, dedicated to helping educators and parents enrich the learning experience of children. Since its inception, Evan-Moor has consistently published high-quality, research-based new content each year, inspiring a love of learning while promoting children's confidence and academic success.

"This 45-year milestone is a testament to our commitment to creating high-quality educational resources that ignite a love of learning," added Harris. "We are proud to partner with educators and parents in this very important mission!"

Anniversary Promotion Details:

What: 45% off all e-books through July 31, 2024, to celebrate 45 years. (No coupon code required.)

Where: Available exclusively on the Evan-Moor website: https://www.evan-moor.com/ebooks45.

This limited-time promotion provides a valuable opportunity for educators to enhance their lesson plans and for parents to support their children's learning journey at home. Evan-Moor's extensive e‑book collection includes over 500 resources that cover a wide array of subjects, including SEL, financial literacy, math, reading, writing, grammar and punctuation, phonics, science, critical thinking, and social studies, and are designed to be flexible and easy to integrate into any learning environment.

About Evan-Moor Educational Publishers

Since 1979, Evan-Moor has been "igniting young minds" by creating engaging and meaningful learning resources for children in grades PreK–8. As a trusted educational publisher, Evan-Moor offers a comprehensive range of print and digital resources for teachers and parents, including activity books, teaching resources, e-books, and a digital online lesson library, TeacherFileBox. Each product is created by educators and grounded in educational research and best practices, ensuring resources meet the needs of today's learners.

For more information about Evan-Moor and its products, visit www.evan-moor.com.

