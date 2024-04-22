Evan W. Davis Joins Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld As Counsel

Evan's addition reinforces our dedication to providing innovative solutions and strategic guidance both generally and in the dynamic and fast-growing gaming and sports sectors. - Neil A. Cooper, Executive Partner, RCCB Post this

Focusing his practice on commercial partnerships, regulatory matters, and licensing deals, Mr. Davis will provide veteran advice on gaming regulations nationwide. His experience extends to advising on strategic deal structuring to mitigate gaming regulatory risks and compliance issues and proactively addressing emerging regulatory challenges posed by new technologies in the sports wagering sphere. Moreover, Mr. Davis will provide corporate, commercial, and legal services tailored to the specialized demands of sports organizations, international companies seeking entry into the U.S. market, and a wide array of gaming-adjacent enterprises.

"We are thrilled to welcome Evan Davis to our esteemed team," remarked Neil A. Cooper, Executive Partner of RCCB. "His exceptional track record and experience underscore our commitment to delivering unparalleled legal counsel to our clients. Evan's addition reinforces our dedication to providing innovative solutions and strategic guidance both generally and in the dynamic and fast-growing gaming and sports sectors."

"I am honored to join RCCB and launch our Gaming & Sports practice," Mr. Davis remarked. "My approach of focusing equally on business and legal issues aligns very well with RCCB's ethos of practical innovation and client-centric service. Together, we are well-positioned to empower our clients to navigate the ever-evolving gaming and sports landscapes and seize emerging opportunities."

With Mr. Davis at the helm, RCCB's Gaming & Sports practice is poised to serve as a trusted advisor to a diverse array of stakeholders, including casino owners and operators, online/mobile gaming platforms, technology providers, gaming vendors, sports organizations, media companies, international enterprises, executives, athletes and investors seeking to capitalize on the burgeoning U.S. gaming and sports markets.

Mr. Davis is admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He earned his B.A. from Duke University and his J.D. cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

About Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

RCCB empowers your ambition. We are attorneys who think and act like entrepreneurs and businesspeople. We combine sophisticated, cost-effective legal counseling with the type of sound practical judgment that comes from hands-on business experience. We encourage entrepreneurial approaches and creative thinking, while maintaining the utmost in integrity and responsiveness. RCCB understands and delivers the advice that companies, business executives and investors, as well as individuals and their families, need to realize their hopes and goals. From offices in the Greater Philadelphia area and New York, RCCB serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Additional information about Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld can be found at rccblaw.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Jurrens, RCCB, 1 6093066418, [email protected], https://www.rccblaw.com/

SOURCE RCCB