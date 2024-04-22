Evan W. Davis Joins Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld As Counsel

Former Rivers Philadelphia General Counsel and Penn Entertainment Deputy General Counsel to Lead Firm's New Gaming & Sports Practice
PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise and entrepreneurial passion, proudly announces the addition of Evan Davis and the launch of a new Gaming & Sports practice. With a diverse background and extensive skill set, Mr. Davis will help clients navigate the complexities of gaming and sports law across diverse U.S. jurisdictions.
Mr. Davis brings a wealth of experience and a sterling reputation in the gaming industry, and is known internationally for his proficiency in sports wagering. Prior to joining RCCB, Mr. Davis served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Penn Entertainment, Inc. (formerly Penn National Gaming, Inc.) (NASDAQ: PENN), where he navigated legal landscapes and orchestrated pivotal initiatives for the nation's largest regional gaming operator. He also served as Vice President and General Counsel at Rivers Casino Philadelphia (formerly SugarHouse Casino), where he oversaw all legal matters for the company and played a central role in the company's launch of sports wagering, and as Managing Director at SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory, where he consulted for clients in the sports wagering sector, with a focus on brand development, partnerships, and corporate development. Mr. Davis's senior in-house roles and business advisory experience have provided him with an understanding of gaming dynamics and the burgeoning landscape of sports betting expansion, positioning him to offer invaluable insights and solutions to RCCB's esteemed clientele both nationally and globally.
Focusing his practice on commercial partnerships, regulatory matters, and licensing deals, Mr. Davis will provide veteran advice on gaming regulations nationwide. His experience extends to advising on strategic deal structuring to mitigate gaming regulatory risks and compliance issues and proactively addressing emerging regulatory challenges posed by new technologies in the sports wagering sphere. Moreover, Mr. Davis will provide corporate, commercial, and legal services tailored to the specialized demands of sports organizations, international companies seeking entry into the U.S. market, and a wide array of gaming-adjacent enterprises.
"We are thrilled to welcome Evan Davis to our esteemed team," remarked Neil A. Cooper, Executive Partner of RCCB. "His exceptional track record and experience underscore our commitment to delivering unparalleled legal counsel to our clients. Evan's addition reinforces our dedication to providing innovative solutions and strategic guidance both generally and in the dynamic and fast-growing gaming and sports sectors."
"I am honored to join RCCB and launch our Gaming & Sports practice," Mr. Davis remarked. "My approach of focusing equally on business and legal issues aligns very well with RCCB's ethos of practical innovation and client-centric service. Together, we are well-positioned to empower our clients to navigate the ever-evolving gaming and sports landscapes and seize emerging opportunities."
With Mr. Davis at the helm, RCCB's Gaming & Sports practice is poised to serve as a trusted advisor to a diverse array of stakeholders, including casino owners and operators, online/mobile gaming platforms, technology providers, gaming vendors, sports organizations, media companies, international enterprises, executives, athletes and investors seeking to capitalize on the burgeoning U.S. gaming and sports markets.
Mr. Davis is admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He earned his B.A. from Duke University and his J.D. cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.
RCCB empowers your ambition. We are attorneys who think and act like entrepreneurs and businesspeople. We combine sophisticated, cost-effective legal counseling with the type of sound practical judgment that comes from hands-on business experience. We encourage entrepreneurial approaches and creative thinking, while maintaining the utmost in integrity and responsiveness. RCCB understands and delivers the advice that companies, business executives and investors, as well as individuals and their families, need to realize their hopes and goals. From offices in the Greater Philadelphia area and New York, RCCB serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Additional information about Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld can be found at rccblaw.com.
