Evan Wilkoff to Relaunch Hembstead Capital in Charlotte, North Carolina

"I am very excited to move forward and reignite this exciting consulting venture and reconnect with trusted colleagues and current and former clients," said Wilkoff, "rising interest rates, regulatory uncertainty, and recent banking failures have underscored the importance of choosing the right firm with leadership with decades of experience successfully navigating turbulent waters."

Some recent engagements include:

Provided a large regional bank with an automated data analysis tool and monthly reporting services for a structured portfolio of equipment finance loans

Analyzed multiple equipment lease portfolio financing structures for a large funding source

Assisted a large regional corporation with a tax-advantaged dealer acquisition solution

Negotiated a sale agreement for a previously acquired large parcel of land

Successfully exited multiple industrial and multi-family real estate investment opportunities

Managing multiple mixed-use properties

As an accomplished structured finance professional, Evan Wilkoff has been recognized by his colleagues and peers for his technical knowledge and business development skills. Prior to relaunching Hembstead Capital, Wilkoff worked for Ascentium Capital LLC where he designed and implemented a diversified funding strategy that included a robust asset-backed security issuance program, multiple credit facilities from money-center banks, and various syndication sources. Under his leadership, origination volume exceeded $2 billion within five years, growing to $8 billion in ten years.

Evan Wilkoff is well known for his approachable and transparent leadership style managing diverse teams globally to integrate ideas, streamline processes, and successfully execute complex transactions for sophisticated clients worldwide.

"Having worked on the origination, servicing, treasury, finance, securitization, and lending sides of specialty finance, I look forward to continuing to apply my skills and experiences in this sector," said Wilkoff.

About Evan Wilkoff

Evan Wilkoff is currently a Strategic Consultant for Hembstead Capital, LLC. Evan Wilkoff focuses his consulting practice on providing capital markets and financing expertise to the Specialty Finance industry.

About Hembstead Capital, LLC

Hembstead Capital, LLC is a boutique strategic advisory firm providing capital markets and financing expertise to the Specialty Finance industry. The firm specializes in strategic consulting, including capital raising, securitization advisory, portfolio analysis and reporting, hedging strategies, and operations.

