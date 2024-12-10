Eve Communications Launches AI Caregiving Service to Support Seniors and Family Caregivers

Eve provides an extra layer of support for family members who can't be with their loved ones 24/7. She keeps family members informed in real time—all in a way that feels natural and human. Post this

"Loneliness and caregiving stress are silent crises affecting millions," said Ivan Wicksteed, Founder and CEO of Eve Communications. "Eve provides an extra layer of support for family members who can't be with their loved ones 24/7. She keeps family members informed in real time—all in a way that feels natural and human."

The service uses advanced AI technology to simulate natural conversations, offering reminders about meals, medication, or daily activities. Eve's seamless integration into a user's daily life ensures accessibility, with the ability to modify settings as needs change.

How Eve Works:

1. Daily check-ins – Eve calls the end user to discuss preset topics, like health, meals, or well-being.

2. Real-time updates – Family members or designated contacts receive text messages summarizing the conversation.

3. Customizable scheduling – Times, questions, and topics can be adjusted easily at any time.

4. Affordable pricing – Just $1 per day, with no hidden fees.

5. Safety: all conversations are encrypted and never shared with third parties

Eve's conversational AI enhances the experience for users by offering a human-like interaction that evolves over time like a relationship, thereby reducing feelings of isolation.

"This service is a game-changer for families," said Wicksteed. "One of our beta testers shared that for the first time in years, she could sleep soundly, knowing her mother was being looked after."

Loneliness is increasingly recognized as a public health crisis, with the U.S. Surgeon General equating its health impact to smoking 15 cigarettes per day. Eve aims to combat this issue while simultaneously relieving caregiver stress. In addition to seniors, the service is particularly beneficial for individuals experiencing depression, those recovering from illness, or anyone needing regular check-ins. Eve's service is available for subscription via http://www.iameve.ai.

About Eve Communications, Inc.

Incorporated in October 2023, and based in Brooklyn, NY, Eve Communications is dedicated to eradicating loneliness and helping to identify the early onset of dementia through its state-of-the-art virtual companion, Eve. Launched in 2024, Eve is now assisting users across the US to live more connected and fulfilling lives. To learn more about Eve Communications, please visit us online at http://www.iameve.ai.

Media Contact

Brooke Greenwald, Cornerstone Communications, LTD, 240-370-7036, [email protected], www.iameve.ai

SOURCE Eve Communications