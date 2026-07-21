Evelyn & Bobbie Redefines Full-Bust Support with The Busty Bra

"Women deserve to experience what properly engineered support can do and stop carrying so much weight on their shoulders – literally. We spent three years listening, testing, refining, and inventing until we created a solution that truly meets the needs of this customer." Post this

For many women with dense, heavy breast tissue, particularly those with smaller frames, the weight goes beyond cosmetic and can become a medical issue. At a time when breast reduction surgeries have risen over 50% in the past five years as more women seek relief from chronic neck and shoulder pain, Evelyn & Bobbie is offering a non-surgical option.

"For too long, women with fuller busts have had to choose between support and comfort, or have been told that surgery is their only option," said Bree McKeen, founder and CEO of Evelyn & Bobbie. "Women deserve to experience what properly engineered support can do and stop carrying so much weight on their shoulders – literally. We spent three years listening, testing, refining, and inventing until we created a solution that truly meets the needs of this customer."

Two New Patented Technologies

The Busty Bra is built around two proprietary technologies designed specifically for fuller-bust support.

EB FlexTech™ reinvents the bra band. Traditional bands often stretch over time, ride up throughout the day, and require constant adjustment. EB FlexTech™ is a patented band architecture engineered to flex with movement while returning to its original position, creating a secure, stay-put fit that maintains support throughout the day.

EB Core+™ is a patented sling that replaces the conventional underwire. While this technology resides in all Evelyn & Bobbie bras, the EB Core+™ offers a new, deeper, firmer hold sling for dense, heavy breasts. This patented structural technology delivers lift, shape, and stability without wires, digging, compression, or discomfort. The result is wire-free support at cup sizes where wire-free bras have historically fallen short.

Together, these innovations solve two of the most persistent frustrations fuller-bust women experience: bands that won't stay in place and support that comes at the expense of comfort.

Addressing an Overlooked Inclusivity Gap

While the apparel industry has made significant strides toward size inclusivity, women with smaller band sizes and larger cup sizes continue to face limited options. Many mainstream brands stop at DD cups, while extended-size offerings often simply scale existing designs rather than engineering products specifically for the unique support requirements of this body type.

The result is a consumer who has spent years adjusting straps, compromising fit, and assuming that discomfort is just part of wearing a bra. With The Busty Bra, Evelyn & Bobbie aims to design specifically for a customer whose needs have long been underserved.

Continuing a Legacy of Category Innovation

The Busty Bra builds on Evelyn & Bobbie's reputation for challenging conventional bra design through patented innovation. The company was the first to receive a new bra patent introducing an alternative to traditional underwire support in nearly a century, helping redefine expectations for what a wire-free bra can achieve.

The Busty Bra is available at evelynbobbie.com and through select retail partners.

About Evelyn & Bobbie:

Evelyn & Bobbie bras are different from any other bra on the market. Through her commitment to rethinking how bras are constructed, Bree developed the only bra in the world to feature 16 international patents, thanks to her pioneering underwire replacement technology, known as EB Core™, the first new structural innovation since the underwire invented in 1931, and the first and only true structural innovation since that time. In the U.S., only 12% of patents are awarded to women. Bree has six of them, protecting the unique 3D sling technology that was born out of a place of personal need.

This advanced design eliminates traditional underwire, providing unmatched support while offering a new level of comfort and flexibility. EB Core technology uses a unique, patented material that mimics the support and structure of a wire without discomfort. Evelyn & Bobbie has redefined what it means to wear a bra.

Media Contact:

Magrino PR

[email protected]

Media Contact

Magrino PR, Magrino PR, 1 212-957-3005 #483, [email protected], https://evelynbobbie.com/

SOURCE Evelyn & Bobbie