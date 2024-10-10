Evelyn Carpenter, President & CEO, Solas Energy U.S. and Kimberlee Centera, to Discuss the Value of STEM Education for Girls, on Women Lead TV

To embolden girls to study math and science, we must examine what is driving a lack of progress for women in STEM fields. I look forward to exploring this important subject with Kimberlee Centera on Women Lead TV. Post this

"Early on, I was fortunate to have been encouraged by a teacher who set a high expectation for my ability to achieve in math and sciences," remarked Evelyn Carpenter. "To embolden girls to study math and science, we must examine what is driving a lack of progress for women in STEM fields. I look forward to exploring this important subject with Kimberlee Centera on Women Lead TV."

"Female role models and mentors are critical to closing the STEM gender gap. I am excited to speak with Evelyn to shed light on gender dynamics and creating women leaders in technical fields," stated Kimberlee Centera. "Evelyn is a remarkable example of a CEO entrepreneur with a strong foundation in engineering and business who is sure to inspire our audience."

Tune in for an episode brimming with actionable insights and powerful stories from two trailblazing women. Watch Kimberlee and Evelyn live on Women Lead TV, Monday, October 14th at 11:00 am Pacific Time: https://www.youtube.com/live/cQMde1D55UI

About Evelyn Carpenter:

Evelyn Carpenter is the Co-founder of Solas Energy and President and CEO of its US-based business. Evelyn has been a distinguished member of the renewable energy industry for over 20 years. Evelyn has proven success in a rapidly changing industry, leading Solas Energy to grow and respond to new technologies, markets, and policies. She takes pride in mentoring and developing a new generation of renewable energy professionals. Her educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering from Cal Poly and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Irvine. She also holds an MBA in International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management. Evelyn is a licensed civil engineer (PE) in California and has served on the Board of Directors for the American Wind Energy Association and the Colorado Solar and Storage Association. Learn more about Solas Energy at http://www.solasenergy.com/.

About Kimberlee Centera:

Kimberlee Centera, CEO of TerraPro Solutions is a renewable energy industry pioneer and one of the few female CEOs of a privately held utility-scale renewable energy consulting practice. An enthusiastic champion of women, she believes that diversity is essential in meeting the demands of the rapidly growing renewable sector. She encourages and mentors women from around the world by offering them actionable skills that help them to achieve their goals. As a Women Lead TV host, she is committed to providing a platform for changemakers. For more information, contact Annemarie Osborne [email protected] or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

About TerraPro Solutions:

TerraPro Solutions is a leading renewable energy project development consultancy. The company has generated over 24 GWs in solar, wind, and energy storage. With a total financed value of over $25 billion, TerraPro Solutions is a top development consultancy in the renewables market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects including wind, solar, and energy storage. From inception to transaction closing, TerraPro's team of experts possess the real-world knowledge to continually assess and mitigate risk, to ensure that all legal requirements and project milestones are met. For more information, contact Annemarie Osborne at [email protected] or visit http://www.terraprosolutions.com.

About Solas Energy

Solas Energy leads the renewable energy industry with comprehensive strategy and consulting services to support the energy transition throughout the US and Canada. The company's expertise spans the development and management of utility-scale projects involving wind, solar, energy storage, hydrogen, biomass and zero-emission vehicle mobility. Since 2009, Solas Energy has served as a trusted partner for project development, construction management, and climate change advisory services, supporting over 115 GW of renewable energy projects. The company provides its clients with the technical expertise needed to effectively mitigate the risks associated with complex engineering, financing, contracting, and other operational challenges of large-scale renewable energy and navigating the intricacies of climate change policy. Solas Energy maintains offices in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA, and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. More information about the company can be found at https://solasenergy.com.

