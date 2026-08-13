Evelyn Torres-Gomez Named a 2026 Dallas/Fort Worth Titan 100 Honoree

Evelyn Torres-Gomez, CEO of Solaris Technologies Services, joins the inaugural class of 2026 Dallas/Fort Worth Titan 100 Honorees. The prestigious award highlights her transformational leadership and Solaris' success as a premier U.S. manufacturer of high-capacity mobile towers and emergency connectivity platforms.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solaris Technologies Services is proud to announce that President and CEO Evelyn Torres-Gomez has been named a 2026 Dallas/Fort Worth Titan

100 Honoree, recognizing her as one of the region's top CEOs and C-level executives. The prestigious Titan 100 program honors leaders who demonstrate exceptional vision, passion, leadership and influence while driving meaningful growth within their organizations and communities.

Under Torres-Gomez's leadership, Solaris Technologies Services has become a nationally recognized manufacturer of high-capacity mobile communication towers and rapid-deployment infrastructure solutions. The company designs and manufactures innovative products that support wireless carriers, public safety agencies, emergency response teams, government organizations, utilities, construction projects, major events, and critical infrastructure throughout the United States.

"Being recognized as a Dallas/Fort Worth Titan 100 is an incredible honor," said Evelyn Torres-Gomez, President and CEO of Solaris Technologies Services. "This recognition reflects the dedication, innovation, and commitment of our entire Solaris team. Every milestone we achieve is the result of talented people working together to solve complex connectivity and infrastructure challenges for our customers. I am grateful to lead such an exceptional organization and excited about what we will continue to accomplish together." The inaugural Dallas/Fort Worth Titan 100 represents an elite group of executives whose companies collectively generate more than $53 billion in annual revenue and employ over 163,000 people across the region and beyond. Honorees were selected for their ability to build outstanding organizations while demonstrating resilience, integrity and transformational leadership across diverse industries.

"Evelyn's leadership continues to elevate Solaris Technologies Services while advancing innovation throughout the telecommunications and mobile infrastructure industry," said Bob Boulanger, CFO, Solaris Technologies Services. "Her commitment to engineering excellence, customer service, workplace safety, and continuous innovation has positioned Solaris as a trusted partner for organizations requiring dependable mobile communications and power solutions. This recognition is well deserved and reflects the impact she has made both within our company and throughout the industry."

Since joining Solaris Technologies Services, Torres-Gomez has guided the company's continued expansion through strategic innovation, customer-focused engineering and a commitment to delivering reliable mobile infrastructure solutions. Solaris manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of mobile towers, Cell-on-Wheels (COW) systems, the MITT Mobile WiFi Solution, Hybrid Power Towers and custom-engineered communication platforms that help organizations maintain connectivity wherever it is needed.

The 2026 Dallas/Fort Worth Titan 100 Awards celebration will take place on October 7, 2026, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, where the inaugural class of honorees will be recognized alongside fellow business leaders from across the region. As Solaris Technologies Services continues to grow, the company remains committed to engineering innovative, American-manufactured mobile infrastructure solutions that help

customers stay connected during planned deployments, emergency response efforts and mission-critical operations.

About Solaris Technologies Services

Solaris Technologies Services is a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-capacity mobile communication towers and rapid-deployment infrastructure solutions. The company provides innovative mobile towers, temporary communication systems, Hybrid Power Towers, Mobile WiFi Solutions and custom-engineered platforms that support telecommunications, public safety, emergency response, utilities, construction, government and large-scale events nationwide. Solaris is committed to delivering safe, dependable, and innovative solutions backed by exceptional customer service and engineering expertise.

Media Contact

Nicole Vuong, Solaris Technologies Services, 1 972-721-0150, [email protected], www.solaristechservices.com

SOURCE Solaris Technologies Services