Even After A Marriage Falls Apart, God Is There To Comfort His Children

"The sudden horrific storm of infidelity that cast me out upon the tempestuous waves of life, threw me out into the darkness, where my memories of love and God's grace rescued me," said Druckenmiller.

Chaplain (LTC-R) David Druckenmiller served in the United States Military for over 33 years. He was an Enlisted Jet Technician for 6 years in the Air Force. He served 6 years in the Virginia Army National Guard for 6 years as a Staff Specialist. He was Commissioned as an Officer and served 22 years as a Chaplain in the United States Army. Druckenmiller completed an Associate degree, a Bachelor of Science, a Master of Divinity, and Army Chaplain Officer Basis and Advanced Courses, CAS3, Command General Staff College. He pastored two churches in Ohio and various Army chapels. Druckenmiller is currently retired and living in Florida.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Memories of Loving You is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

