Even After Two Thousand Years, Jesus' Followers Continue To Look For His Return

Xulon Press presents an examination of biblical prophecy and its insight into Jesus' eventual return.
GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Tom Reed uses prophetic poetry, Bible prophecy and his personal testimony to look forward to The Convergence Of All Things ($15.49, paperback, 9798868501777; $6.99, e-book, 9798868501784).
Since Jesus' ascension into Heaven after His resurrection, His followers have awaited His return, and Reed is no exception. After writing a bit of poetry, he realized that much of it correlated with the book of Revelation, and this inspired a fascination with the end times. He continued to research details such as prophecies in the books of Hosea and Daniel, the significance of the number 666, and current events, the results of which he shares with his readers in this volume.
"The things God has shown me, and the current events scribed in this book is culminating to the day when Jesus comes back at the End of this Age. That glorious day will be the convergence of all things, and the beginning of a New Age when Jesus will rule and reign on the earth," said Reed.
Tom Reed grew up as a typical, American boy in 1950s and 1960s in North Carolina. The quest for truth he began in the 1970s shaped his life into the poet, songwriter, and Biblical researcher he is today. He received a one-year Bible diploma from Word of Faith Bible College in New Orleans, served as a youth pastor and deacon at Christ Covenant Church and also as an adult Sunday school teacher. Reed was president of a contemporary Christian concert hall called Salt Cellar.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.The Convergence Of All Things is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Tom Reed, Salem Author Services, (336) 420-9081, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article