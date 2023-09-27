Even If You Feel Like Hopeless To Conquer Your Addiction, Jesus Wants To Hold Your Hand And Walk This Road With You

This book is designed to motivate active addicts to completely surrender their will and their life to Jesus Christ so they can get clean and sober just like Jesus did for me! This book is also designed to inspire people who used to struggle with addiction to keep up the good fight of faith... Tweet this

Robert Fonda Little was radically saved by Christ and has been clean and sober for almost four years by His grace alone. Little earned an Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts, and took Creative Writing classes as part of that degree.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. First Aid For The Soul is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

