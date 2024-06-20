Even When The Abusers Seem To Win, God Never Abandons His Children

My first book is a memoir inspired by those who are struggling with the traumas in their past and how it is affecting them today. I hope they will learn from my story of how I coped with alcoholic abuse as a child and overcame its effects in my adult life Post this

Geneva Silvernail is an ordained minister in a world where those credentials for a female are not always accepted. However, she has a master's degree in education and a doctorate in leadership and professional practices, which gives her credibility in other areas of expertise. Silvernail has been a professor and held administrative offices such as academic dean, vice president of a seminary, and president of a Bible College. She continues to be an online adjunct professor. Before she moved to higher education, Silvernail was an elementary teacher and principal.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Finding a Hiding Place is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

