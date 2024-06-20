Even When The Abusers Seem To Win, God Never Abandons His Children

Xulon Press presents hope for survivors of abuse.
LOUDON, Tenn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Geneva Silvernail shares her life story of terrified child to global missionary in Finding a Hiding Place: Revealing God's Way ($14.49, paperback, 9781662883743; $6.99, e-book, 9781662883750).
Silvernail and her mother spent many hours during her childhood hiding from Silvernail's father, who struggled with alcohol use. Unfortunately, they were surrounded by a society, and even a church, that accepted his behavior, and left this small girl disappointed. Her Heavenly Father, however, was always present, and He continued to hold her hand through the shock waves of low self-esteem, depression, claustrophobia, and nightmares that followed her into her adult life. He assured her that He loved her and that He would help her cope.
"My first book is a memoir inspired by those who are struggling with the traumas in their past and how it is affecting them today. I hope they will learn from my story of how I coped with alcoholic abuse as a child and overcame its effects in my adult life," said Silvernail.
Geneva Silvernail is an ordained minister in a world where those credentials for a female are not always accepted. However, she has a master's degree in education and a doctorate in leadership and professional practices, which gives her credibility in other areas of expertise. Silvernail has been a professor and held administrative offices such as academic dean, vice president of a seminary, and president of a Bible College. She continues to be an online adjunct professor. Before she moved to higher education, Silvernail was an elementary teacher and principal.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Finding a Hiding Place is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
