Even When They Are Unpleasant, Our Experiences Drive Our Transformation

"Now I know that it's not about me, that it's not just about memories; rather it's about what we can learn from our experiences" Post this

"Now I know that it's not about me, that it's not just about memories; rather it's about what we can learn from our experiences," said Ramos Márquez.

Olga Enid Ramos Márquez, originally of Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, is currently a leader in the Marriage Ministry of the Centro Internacional de la Familia [International Family Center] in Orlando, Florida. She holds a Masters in chaplaincy, as well as professional certifications in marriage coaching and sexual and gender identity.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Nubes, Sueños y Ángeles is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Olga Enid Ramos Márquez, Salem Author Services, 407-360-8378, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press