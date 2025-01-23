Even When They Are Unpleasant, Our Experiences Drive Our Transformation

Xulon Press presents a powerful, first-person testimony in a Spanish language edition.
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Olga Enid Ramos Márquez shares her life story in Nubes, Sueños y Ángeles: Cuando Dios Habla [Clouds, Dreams and Angels: When God Speaks __title__ ]($15.49, paperback, 9798868507731; $6.99, e-book, 9798868507748).
In this volume, Ramos Márquez shares her victories and struggles, and her confidence that God was always by her side. Sometimes He chose to intervene, and sometimes He chose to stand quietly by, but He was always there. She trusts that her story will help others along their journey to healing, hope, and spiritual strength.
"Now I know that it's not about me, that it's not just about memories; rather it's about what we can learn from our experiences," said Ramos Márquez.
Olga Enid Ramos Márquez, originally of Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, is currently a leader in the Marriage Ministry of the Centro Internacional de la Familia [International Family Center] in Orlando, Florida. She holds a Masters in chaplaincy, as well as professional certifications in marriage coaching and sexual and gender identity.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Nubes, Sueños y Ángeles is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Olga Enid Ramos Márquez, Salem Author Services, 407-360-8378, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article