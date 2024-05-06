Even When We Feel Worn Out And Old, Jesus Wants Us To Come To Him As Little Children

Xulon Press presents one man's journey through adulthood and back to the faith he had as a child.

MIDLAND, Texas, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Stan Jacobs shares the evolution of his relationship with God in Back To A Childlike Faith: Exploring Faraway Places and Discovering Home ($45.99, paperback, 9781662896156; $9.99, e-book, 9781662896163).

Jacobs is both an artist and a missionary and has had his share of struggles and successes, setbacks and new beginnings as God tenderly walked him through his calling. In this book, Jacobs explains how God eventually brought him back to his first love.