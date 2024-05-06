Even When We Feel Worn Out And Old, Jesus Wants Us To Come To Him As Little Children

Xulon Press presents one man's journey through adulthood and back to the faith he had as a child.
MIDLAND, Texas, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Stan Jacobs shares the evolution of his relationship with God in Back To A Childlike Faith: Exploring Faraway Places and Discovering Home ($45.99, paperback, 9781662896156; $9.99, e-book, 9781662896163).
Jacobs is both an artist and a missionary and has had his share of struggles and successes, setbacks and new beginnings as God tenderly walked him through his calling. In this book, Jacobs explains how God eventually brought him back to his first love.
Jacobs said he was inspired by his "missionary experiences in many countries and witnessing God at work."
Stan Jacobs has a BFA from Washburn University of Topeka, an MFA from the University of Kansas, and a PhD from Texas Tech University. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1969. In 1971, Jacobs started the art department at Midland College and advanced to Associate Vice President of instruction, overseeing four academic divisions. After retirement in 2012, Jacobs has continued to teach at MC as well as creating his art. He has visited over 60 countries and drawn caricatures in almost all of them. He has served as a missionary from Christ Church (Anglican) for the past 24 years teaching English and sharing the Gospel in Russia, Eastern Europe, South America, and Africa.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Back To A Childlike Faith is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
