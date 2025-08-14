Evenbound Earns Distinction as 2025 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the first time is a powerful validation of the growth mindset we live by every day," said John Heritage, CEO of Evenbound. Post this

Evenbound, a Diamond HubSpot Partner specializing in B2B growth marketing, is particularly recognized for its expertise in helping industrial companies scale their revenue operations. Since its founding in 2010, the company has continued to build a strong reputation worldwide as a trusted, results-driven partner.

The company also earned these regional and industry-specific accolades:

#17 in the Grand Rapids metro area

metro area #67 in Michigan

#351 in Advertising, Marketing, and PR

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021, be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2024. The minimum revenue requirement is $100,000 for 2021 and $2 million for 2024.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the first time is a powerful validation of the growth mindset we live by every day," said John Heritage, CEO of Evenbound. "We don't just tell our clients how to grow; we prove it by applying the same strategies to our own business. As we like to say, we know the way because we go the way. This achievement wouldn't be possible without the trust and collaboration of our clients, who share our commitment to measurable, lasting growth."

Evenbound fuels its growth with The Evenbound Methodology, a strategic framework executed by its 20+ person team of marketing, sales, RevOps, HubSpot, content, paid media, and program management experts. Before applying the methodology to clients, the company implemented it internally and experienced its results firsthand.

Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is no small feat. As the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, the list offers a data-driven snapshot of the country's most innovative independent businesses. Past honorees include household names such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, and Patagonia.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "These businesses [...] didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Collectively, the companies generated $300.6 billion in total revenue. The full list, including company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, is available at www.inc.com/inc5000. Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22-24, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Evenbound

Evenbound is a HubSpot Diamond Partner and B2B growth marketing agency specializing in inbound and outbound marketing, revenue operations, and customer experience. We combine strategic insight with technical expertise to help businesses achieve measurable growth. Our team leverages cutting-edge tools, including AI and automation, to streamline operations and deliver results across marketing, sales, and service. Headquartered in Grand Haven, Michigan, our team of experts works remotely across the United States to serve clients worldwide. Meet us at evenbound.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Jeralin Hamann, Evenbound, 1 8103007215, [email protected], https://evenbound.com/

SOURCE Evenbound