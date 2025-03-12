Evenflo Releases Luxurious Limited Edition Collection of Best-Selling Travel Solutions

The New Evenflo Limited Edition Collection elevates REVOLVE360™ EXTEND and SHYFT™ DUALRIDE™ with high-end finishes and sleek, sustainable fabrics

CANTON, Mass., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evenflo, a trusted leader in infant and children's products, today announced the launch of its Limited Edition Collection, a fusion of high-fashion aesthetics, eco-conscious innovation, and best-in-class safety. With limited quantities available, this exclusive collection elevates two of Evenflo's most beloved innovations, the Revolve360 Extend and Shyft Dualride, with luxurious, sustainable materials for parents who prioritize style, functionality, and environmental impact.

Designed with impeccable attention to detail, each product in this limited-edition line features:

Signature Cream & Champagne Colorway: A sophisticated, gender-neutral aesthetic that complements any lifestyle.





Green & Gentle™ Fabric: Luxuriously soft, premium fabric woven from recycled plastic bottles, free of added chemicals and flame retardants, ensuring a safer, more sustainable choice.





Premium Gold Hardware & Faux Leather Trim: Elegant gold accents and high-end faux leather detailing elevate everyday outings.





Peace of Mind on Every Journey: SensorSafe® Technology provides real-time safety alerts for temperature changes, unbuckling, and more, ensuring your little one stays secure at all times.

Seamlessly blending luxury with practicality, this collection features two standout products:

Limited Edition Shyft™ DualRide™ (MSRP $699) - The Evenflo Shyft DualRide™ Limited Edition redefines convenience and luxury with a seamless 2-in-1 design that transforms effortlessly from a rear-facing car seat (3 lbs. – 30 lbs.) to a full-function stroller in seconds. With a lightweight, compact frame and one-handed, instant activation, parents can easily transition from car to sidewalk without the need for a separate stroller.

Limited Edition Revolve360™ Extend (MSRP $499)- The Revolve360™ Extend Limited Edition all-in-one convertible car seat brings luxury, innovation, and longevity together in America's #1 best-selling rotational car seat. Designed to grow with your child from 4 lbs. to 120 lbs., this seat seamlessly adapts across rear-facing, forward-facing, and booster modes, offering years of comfort and security. A 360° rotation ensures effortless in-and-out access, reducing strain on parents and making buckling up easier than ever.

"We're constantly looking to innovate and raise the bar based on the ever-evolving needs of today's parents," said Jon Conaway, AVP of Project Management at Evenflo. "With the Limited Edition Collection, we're proud to offer our most luxurious collection yet, where parents don't need to sacrifice when it comes to innovation, sophisticated style, and sustainability. This collection has it all and brings our top-selling, parent-favorite offerings to a whole new dimension."

With limited units available, Evenflo's Limited Edition Collection is an exclusive opportunity for parents looking to blend safety, sustainability, and luxury. The Collection is now available exclusively at Evenflo.com and Babylist. For more information, visit www.evenflo.com or follow us on Instagram @evenflobaby.

About Evenflo

Families have trusted Evenflo for more than 100 hundred years for smart, innovative gear designed to make life easier, safer and more comfortable at home and on the go. We believe every moment with your growing little one counts — that's what drives us to find new ways to simplify the work of parenting and caretaking. With the time and peace of mind you need, you can focus on what matters most: your child.

Media Contact

Haley Sinacole, Matter Communications, 1 (978) 518-4508, [email protected]

SOURCE Evenflo