Event Tech Stack Launches with the Cinematic Premiere of Dream Stack, Introducing a New Era of Connected, AI-Driven Event Technology

"Event Tech Stack ushers in a new era of assistive AI for events, uniting registration, streaming, engagement, and analytics in one intelligent platform that thinks with you, accelerates creativity, and frees planners from outdated systems."

Filmed at Moonlight Studios in Chicago's West Loop, Dream Stack departs from traditional software launches with a cinematic style inspired by dystopian storytelling. The film represents the liberation of planners from fragmented, outdated systems and the arrival of a unified, intelligent platform designed for speed, security, and imagination.

"Our goal was to bring simplicity, power, and intelligence together," said Alexia Neubauer, Vice President of Product at Event Tech Stack. "From registration and attendee management to live streaming, engagement, and analytics, ETS delivers everything in one secure, scalable platform. The AI Event Builder is just one example of how we are using intelligent tools to elevate the human side of event creation."

ETS connects every stage of the event lifecycle, from planning and registration to delivery and performance insights. The platform is supported by enterprise-grade compliance, analytics, and real-time engagement features.

The Dream Stack livestream premieres October 15 at 2 p.m. ET on YouTube and EventTechStack.com. Following the event, the film will be available on demand, and ETS will begin offering live platform demos.

Event Tech Stack (ETS) unifies registration, streaming, engagement, and analytics in a single, secure platform powered by assistive AI. Founded by brother-sister team Peter Vanek and Alexia Neubauer, ETS merges decades of expertise in live events, production, and software innovation to help planners design, manage, and measure experiences faster, smarter, and with greater creative freedom.

