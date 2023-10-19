Event Temple Announces Integration with Oracle's OPERA Cloud for Seamless Event Management

"By combining the power of Event Temple's scalable sales software with OPERA Cloud's PMS, we provide a complete meetings and events solution for hoteliers looking to grow revenue, and offer excellent guest experiences without sacrificing their operations." - Bob Graham, CEO of Event Temple Post this

Key benefits of the Event Temple and OPERA Cloud integration include:

Real-time Availability: Hotel sales teams can quickly check live room availability and pricing which facilitates quicker decision-making and quoting to grow group room and meeting sales.





Enhanced Communication: Both the sales and event teams can effortlessly communicate and collaborate, ensuring smooth transitions between event sales, planning, and execution.





Efficient Operations: Streamlining the event sales and management process reduces administrative tasks, minimizes errors, and increases operational efficiency.

"Our integration with Oracle's OPERA Cloud marks a significant milestone for Event Temple," said Bob Graham, CEO of Event Temple. "We believe in being integrated with world class solutions to make group sales easier. By combining the power of our scalable sales software with OPERA Cloud's property management system, we provide a complete meetings and events solution for hoteliers looking to grow revenue, and offer excellent guest experiences without sacrificing their operations."

Event Temple is dedicated to empowering hoteliers to drive revenue and simplify their group sales and event processes. Event Temple offers easy to use, and integrated sales and catering software that delivers world class customer success. This collaboration with Oracle's OPERA Cloud aligns with the company's mission to create the future of sales and catering and help hoteliers across the world win.

About Event Temple:

Event Temple is a leading venue management software provider, offering a comprehensive platform designed to help hotels to streamline group sales, and event execution. The company's cloud-based solution enables users to manage their venues more efficiently, increase revenue, and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

