Event Temple Announces Integration with Oracle's OPERA Cloud for Seamless Event Management

For Hotel sales teams using Opera Cloud PMS looking for an easy way to get more group sales and meetings, Event Temple now offers an easy to use integrated experience.
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Event Temple, the multiple award winning hotel sales and catering software provider, is thrilled to announce its latest integration with Oracle's OPERA Cloud, and is now officially available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This partnership and integration empowers hoteliers to grow group revenue, drive operational excellence, and deliver world class guest experiences and events.
Event Temple's hotel sales and catering software is designed to help hoteliers to easily manage all aspects of group sales, meeting sales, and event execution. By integrating with Oracle's OPERA Cloud, Event Temple brings a new level of connectivity between sales and catering and property management, allowing hotel sales teams to drive revenue easily without having to go through months of training.
Key benefits of the Event Temple and OPERA Cloud integration include:
- Real-time Availability: Hotel sales teams can quickly check live room availability and pricing which facilitates quicker decision-making and quoting to grow group room and meeting sales.
- Enhanced Communication: Both the sales and event teams can effortlessly communicate and collaborate, ensuring smooth transitions between event sales, planning, and execution.
- Efficient Operations: Streamlining the event sales and management process reduces administrative tasks, minimizes errors, and increases operational efficiency.
"Our integration with Oracle's OPERA Cloud marks a significant milestone for Event Temple," said Bob Graham, CEO of Event Temple. "We believe in being integrated with world class solutions to make group sales easier. By combining the power of our scalable sales software with OPERA Cloud's property management system, we provide a complete meetings and events solution for hoteliers looking to grow revenue, and offer excellent guest experiences without sacrificing their operations."
Event Temple is dedicated to empowering hoteliers to drive revenue and simplify their group sales and event processes. Event Temple offers easy to use, and integrated sales and catering software that delivers world class customer success. This collaboration with Oracle's OPERA Cloud aligns with the company's mission to create the future of sales and catering and help hoteliers across the world win.
About Event Temple:
Event Temple is a leading venue management software provider, offering a comprehensive platform designed to help hotels to streamline group sales, and event execution. The company's cloud-based solution enables users to manage their venues more efficiently, increase revenue, and deliver exceptional guest experiences.
For more information about Event Temple, please visit www.eventtemple.com.
Media Contact
Trevor MacLean, Event Temple, 1 604-763-3842, [email protected], eventtemple.com
SOURCE Event Temple
Share this article