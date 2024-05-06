Event Temple Wins 2024 TravelTechBreakthrough Award for Best B2B Travel Platform of The Year

Event Temple is thrilled to announce its victory at the 2024 TravelTechBreakthrough Awards for Best B2B Travel Platform of the Year.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Event Temple, a pioneering force in hotel and venue management software, is thrilled to announce its victory at the 2024 TravelTechBreakthrough Awards, securing the prestigious title of Best B2B Travel Platform of the Year. This accolade celebrates Event Temple's commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of meetings, events and hospitality excellence.

Recognized for its scalable and easy to use platform that supports a range of functionalities including sales CRM, event management, group sales, e-documents and digital invoicing, Event Temple is renowned for giving hoteliers better operational efficiency, reduced time spent on selling meetings, groups and events, and for its powerful suite of integrations to other top hotel software solutions.

Bob Graham, CEO of Event Temple, expressed immense pride in the company's achievements, emphasizing their dedication to empowering hoteliers and venue managers with cutting-edge tools that streamline operations and amplify growth. "Winning this award is not just a recognition of our technological advancements but also a testament to our deep commitment to the success of our clients," said Graham, "I am very proud of the hard work and dedication from our team to constantly deliver an easy to use and exceptional experience for our users."

The TravelTechBreakthrough Awards, known for highlighting innovation in the travel technology landscape, recognized Event Temple for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive feature set, which significantly improves the way hotels and venues manage their group sales and catering needs. The platform's ability to integrate multiple operational facets into a single, efficient system without adding operational complexity has been crucial in its rise to the top of the industry.

About Event Temple:

Event Temple is a leading provider of hotel and venue management software designed to streamline and enhance the planning and execution of group sales and events. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Event Temple empowers hotel and venue professionals worldwide with tools to automate workflows, increase efficiency, and deliver exceptional experiences. Headquartered in Vancouver Canada, Event Temple serves a diverse range of clients in the meetings and events industry.

