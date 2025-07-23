EventCamp 2025 Announces Mews and Slang AI as Official Sponsors

"We're thrilled to welcome Mews and Slang AI as EventCamp 2025 sponsors," said Tim Fitzgerald, CMO at Tripleseat. "Their innovative hospitality technologies will enrich the attendee experience with insights on improving operations, elevating guest experiences, and driving profitability." Post this

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Mews and Slang AI as sponsors for EventCamp 2025," said Tim Fitzgerald, Chief Marketing Officer at Tripleseat. "Both companies are at the forefront of innovation in hospitality technology. Their participation will undoubtedly enhance the experience for our attendees, offering valuable perspectives on how to leverage advanced solutions to improve operations, elevate guest experiences, and drive profitability."

EventCamp 2025 will bring together hundreds of professionals from hotels, restaurants, and unique venues for two days of immersive learning, expert-led sessions, and unparalleled networking. The conference agenda will cover a wide range of topics, including sales strategies, marketing trends, operational efficiencies, and the latest technological advancements in the events sector.

"Sponsoring EventCamp 2025 is a fantastic opportunity for Mews to connect with a passionate community of hospitality professionals," said Damien Cazabonne, Senior Manager, Marketplace Partners at Mews. "We look forward to showcasing how our technology can empower venues to streamline their operations and deliver exceptional guest experiences, ultimately helping them succeed in today's dynamic market."

Alex Sambvani, Slang AI's CEO and Co-Founder, added, "We are thrilled to support EventCamp 2025 and share how AI-powered voice solutions can transform guest communication and operational efficiency for event venues. This event is a crucial platform for fostering innovation, and we're eager to contribute to the discussions around the future of hospitality."

During dedicated exhibition hours and networking events, attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with Mews and Slang AI representatives, learn about their innovative solutions, and explore potential partnerships.

Registration for EventCamp 2025 is now open. For more information on the agenda, speakers, and registration details, please visit https://eventcamp-2025.events.tripleseat.com/eventcamp2025/.

About Tripleseat: Tripleseat is an award-winning sales and event management platform that powers more than 18,000 venues worldwide. By streamlining operations and maximizing revenue, Tripleseat helps event managers turn their visions into reality. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.tripleseat.com.

About Mews: Mews is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Powering over 12,500 customers across 85+ countries. Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Visit www.mews.com.

About Slang AI: Slang AI offers an AI-powered voice solution specifically designed for the hospitality industry. Their technology enables venues to automate customer inquiries, streamline communication, and improve operational efficiency through natural language processing and voice recognition. Visit www.slang.ai.

About EventCamp: EventCamp is an annual educational conference dedicated to hospitality and event professionals. It brings together industry leaders, experts, and attendees for three days of learning, networking, and exploring the latest trends and technologies in the events sector.

