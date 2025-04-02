EventCamp 2025: Shaping the Future of Hospitality and Events

"EventCamp is a special opportunity for like-minded hospitality professionals to come together, share ideas, and bring them back to their venues," says Tim Fitzgerald, Chief Marketing Officer at Tripleseat. Post this

"EventCamp is a special opportunity for like-minded hospitality professionals to come together, share ideas, and bring them back to their venues," says Tim Fitzgerald, Chief Marketing Officer at Tripleseat. "We are creating a space where professionals can challenge norms, exchange groundbreaking ideas, and leave with a fresh perspective on what it means to lead in this industry."

Visionary Voices, Transformative Insights

EventCamp 2025 proudly welcomes Tom Colicchio as this year's keynote speaker. A culinary powerhouse, eight-time James Beard Award winner, and head judge of the Emmy-winning Top Chef, Colicchio is more than a chef—he is a visionary shaping the future of hospitality. As a fierce advocate for food systems reform and a celebrated author, his journey offers invaluable lessons on leadership, resilience, and innovation. His keynote will challenge attendees to rethink the boundaries of success and leverage bold ideas to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

An Elevated Experience: Learning on Your Terms

For the first time, EventCamp 2025 expands to two immersive days, offering a fully customizable experience. Attendees will chart their own learning journey through a dynamic mix of expert-led panels, hands-on workshops, and collaborative breakout sessions tailored to their individual goals. Whether it's uncovering cutting-edge trends or mastering revenue-driving strategies, the focus is on actionable insights that attendees can implement immediately.

Building a Community of Innovators

Beyond the sessions, EventCamp fosters a collaborative environment where professionals can network with industry leaders, engage in meaningful discussions, and cultivate partnerships that drive long-term growth. It's more than a conference; it's a movement dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in hospitality and events.

Join the Movement

EventCamp 2025 is where innovation meets action. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the conversation shaping the future of hospitality. Secure your spot now for August 12-13, 2025, at Encore Boston Harbor.

Register today: EventCamp 2025 Registration

