Eventique Produces Large-Scale Art Installation in Long-Dormant Six-Acre Site on Manhattan's East Side

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eventique, an award-winning world-class event production company specializing in cutting-edge events had the privilege of producing Field of Light at Freedom Plaza in NYC, a large-scale public art project by internationally acclaimed artist Bruce Munro.

Eventique has produced hundreds of events - from galas to concerts and conferences to brand launches, but nothing quite like this. Field of Light at Freedom Plaza will mark a major milestone in Eventique's rise to being one of the most innovative event production companies in New York City. Field of Light is the largest production undertaking the company has ever embarked on and encompasses more than six-acres from 38th to 41st Street east of Manhattan's First Avenue.

Field of Light at Freedom Plaza is comprised of 18,750 lowlight, fiber-optic stemmed spheres that were individually assembled and then hand-placed on the site's surface with care to not disrupt the natural terrain beneath. The installation will meld art, technology, and nature to create an ethereal muted landscape in the open waterfront area set against the backdrop of Manhattan.

New York City is one of the most difficult places to build anything, let alone a massive art installation that spans six-acres on Manhattan's East Side. Not only is the site massive, but it hasn't been touched in 15 years which poses its own set of hurdles to overcome and ensure a safe and meaningful environment for both local New Yorkers and people around the world to attend.

While the art belongs to the mastermind Bruce Munro, Eventique created the experience from the ground up under an expedited timeline of only a few months. Together with the Soloviev Foundation, Eventique designed and built the experience for the entirety of the site, but they also spearheaded the full branding process, marketing, ticketing, website development and planning. Additionally, Eventique will operate the experiential space for the duration of the year-long installation.

"It has been an honor and privilege for Eventique to have been a part of something as magical as Field of Light at Freedom Plaza," said Liron David, Executive Producer of Field of Light and Founder of Eventique. "The sheer size of the project is magnificent and offered a working "canvas" that allowed us to explore a wide variety of possibilities. We are used to producing events that last only a few hours or days, but in this case Field of Light will extend throughout the year allowing scores of people from around the world to experience our work and to be inspired by the moment we've created for them."

"The Freedom Plaza site has left 300,000+ drivers scratching their heads every day for fifteen years wondering why this gem of a property has sat empty," said Eric Wielander, Executive Producer of Field of Light and VP Strategy & Creative of Eventique. "We still don't fully understand why, but for now, the field fulfills a need for curiosity and exploration."

How: Tickets are currently sold out through February 2024 – tickets as of March 1st will become available as of February 1st here.

Where: 38th to 41st Street east of Manhattan's First Avenue

When: Hours of Operation (winter season): Thursday – Saturday 5 pm – 9 pm

ABOUT EVENTIQUE

Founded by Liron David, an industry leader in the entertainment and event production space, Eventique specializes in producing innovative events using a core belief that storytelling drives our creative approach. Eventique's diverse team includes backgrounds in theater, media, and brand marketing. Through its deep experience and countless productions, Eventique understands that to truly engage a guest, ideas must be fully realized down to the smallest detail. Whether our creative team comes up with an ambitious concept or our venue specialist discovers an untapped space, we make it happen — and guests will leave inspired. Eventique's clients include Monday.com, ADP, Sephora, Spotify, Laneige, Morgan Stanley, and TikTok, among many others. For more information, please visit www.eventique.com.

