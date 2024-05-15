Eventique Takes Home Four Bronze Awards at the 14th Edition of the Global Eventex Awards 2024!

"The range of these awards — a six-acre art installation, a non-profit gala, a body and fragrance brand activation — is symbolic of Eventique's diversity in the work we do and who we do it for," said Eric Wielander, Eventique's VP of Strategy and Creative. Post this

BRONZE - Best Art Event: Field of Light at Freedom Plaza

BRONZE - Best Seasonal Experience: L'Occitane Holiday Playhouse

BRONZE – Best Fundraising Event: The Humane Society of the United States To The Rescue!

BRONZE – Best Outdoor Event: Field of Light at Freedom Plaza

The first and second bronze award was clinched in the categories of Best Art Event and Best Outdoor Event for the breathtaking presentation of "Field of Light" at Freedom Plaza. Eventique's visionary approach and meticulous execution transformed the plaza into an immersive art experience, captivating attendees and elevating the essence of artistic expression.

In the category of Best Seasonal Experience, Eventique's creativity shone bright as it received another bronze award for the enchanting "L'Occitane Holiday Playhouse." This holiday extravaganza transported guests into a realm of festive joy and indulgence, offering a memorable and immersive journey through the spirit of the season.

Adding to its accolades, Eventique secured a fourth bronze award in the category of Best Fundraising Event for its collaboration with The Humane Society of the United States' "To The Rescue!" event. Through innovative event planning and heartfelt dedication, Eventique facilitated a successful fundraising endeavor, furthering the noble cause of animal welfare and advocacy.

"The range of these awards — a six-acre art installation, a non-profit gala, a body and fragrance brand activation — is symbolic of Eventique's diversity in the work we do and who we do it for," said Eric Wielander, Eventique's VP of Strategy and Creative. "We are deeply appreciative of L'occitane, The Humane Society of the United States, The Soloviev Foundation, and Bruce Munro for trusting us in their significant events, and for the Eventex judges recognizing our dedication and creativity in delivering memorable experiences."

"It is an honor for the Humane Society of the United States' signature gala To the Rescue! to be awarded the 2023 bronze prize for Best Fundraising Event," said Jennifer Hickman, National Director, Special Events for The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) "We are grateful to the Eventex judges for recognizing our successful efforts, and to our longtime production partner, Eventique, for always raising the creative bar for our event. It's because of our synergy with Eventique that we continue to maximize funds raised for our lifesaving work for animals around the world."

"Eventique has garnered its third event industry award for the Humane Society of the United States since 2020, a year that saw the agency being honored with BizBash's Best Nonprofit Event of the Decade and Best Tabletop Design accolades," said Liron David, Founder & Executive Producer, Eventique. "These accolades are a testament to our team's dedication, creativity, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional event experiences. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients, partners, and the Eventex Awards for this recognition."

The Global Eventex Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the event industry, recognizing outstanding achievements across various categories worldwide. Eventique's success at this esteemed platform underscores its position as a leader in event management, setting new standards of creativity, professionalism, and impact.

ABOUT EVENTIQUE

Eventique specializes in producing innovative, sophisticated and cutting-edge events, using a core belief that storytelling drives our creative approach. Founded by leaders in the entertainment and event production industry with extensive technical expertise, Eventique's diverse team also includes backgrounds in theater, media, and brand marketing. Through its deep experience and countless productions, Eventique understands that to truly engage a guest, ideas must be fully realized down to the smallest detail. Whether our creative team comes up with an ambitious concept or our venue specialist discovers an untapped space, we make it happen — and guests will leave inspired. Eventique's clients include Metapurse, Seramount, UNICEF, bareMinerals, and Meridian Capital Group, among many others. For more information, please visit www.eventique.com.

Media Contact for Eventique:

Jason Geller

JMediaHouse, LLC

[email protected]

212-920-0398

SOURCE Eventique