EventMobi and Walls.io Partner to Put Attendee Voices on Every Event Screen

"Content created by real attendees carries more weight right now ... This partnership puts that content right where organizers and attendees already are, inside the event app and onto onsite displays, and Walls.io is the clear leader in this space." - Bob Vaez, CEO and Co-Founder of EventMobi. Post this

Attendees are ready to supply it. In Walls.io's 2026 Event Engagement Index, 67% of respondents said they are very likely to create and share photos, videos, and reviews during an event, and 88.6% said live participation is essential to their experience. Event screens ranked as the top engagement channel at 60.8%.

Keeping up with social platforms is a job of its own. Networks, algorithms, and audience habits change constantly, and younger and older attendees post in different places. For such a fast-moving target, it made sense for EventMobi to partner with a world leader in social feeds. Walls.io works with more than 9,000 brands globally, over 70% of which use it for events, and maintains 56 partner integrations across digital signage, employee engagement, and event technology, 30 of them with event tech platforms. By the company's count, that is more social wall integrations than any other provider offers. The World Health Organization used Walls.io to run the social display at the 77th World Health Assembly, and Cisco built its global Leader Day program around a Walls.io wall, with hashtag mentions up 107% against the previous month on broadcast day.

"Content created by real attendees carries more weight right now, especially with so much of what people see online coming from AI," said Bob Vaez, CEO and Co-Founder of EventMobi. "This partnership puts that content right where organizers and attendees already are, inside the event app and onto onsite displays, and Walls.io is the clear leader in this space."

A social wall usually lives at its own URL or on a dedicated screen, which means one more thing for attendees to find. This integration places the wall inside the Mobile Event App attendees already have open and on the digital signage powered by Live Display, mixed in with the program schedule and sponsor content. Organizers choose what appears: posts from social platforms, a branded event hashtag, submissions attendees send in by QR code, photo booth images, and live reactions. Walls.io moderation controls let teams review content before it reaches a screen, and the wall can be styled to match event branding. Setup is a copy-and-paste job. Organizers build the wall in Walls.io, then add the link as a social section in the Mobile Event App and as a social screen in Live Display. A single wall can run in different layouts on different screens, from a carousel in the Event App to a billboard view on large-format signage.

The value does not stop when the event does. Attendee posts collected during the event give marketing teams a library of real reactions to use when promoting the next one, sourced from people who were in the room rather than from a campaign brief.

"Engagement is the metric every event team is evaluated on. When people see their own posts on the big screen, they don't just watch the event; they help build it. This partnership puts that moment of recognition right inside the tool organizers are already using. Less time setting things up means more time getting people involved. The marketing team can reuse the content, and attendee reactions are the best assets an event marketer has for promoting the next event," said Daniela Turcanu, Head of Marketing at Walls.io.

The Walls.io integration is available now for EventMobi customers. Organizers interested in adding it to their next event should contact their EventMobi Account Manager, and more information about the partnership can be found at walls.io/partners/eventmobi.

About EventMobi

EventMobi is an event management platform built for mid-size associations, corporate organizations, and event agencies running complex, high-stakes events. Founded in 2010 and based in Toronto, Canada, EventMobi brings registration, onsite check-in, communication, and attendee engagement together in one platform. EventMobi supports organizers in more than 92 countries and helps millions of people navigate and participate in events each year. Learn more at www.eventmobi.com.

About Walls.io

Walls.io helps brands collect content from social media and their own audiences, then display it on screens, websites, and at live events. Trusted by more than 9,000 brands globally, Walls.io offers content aggregation, moderation, custom design, enterprise-grade privacy compliance, accessibility, and analytics. The company's goal is to set the standard for how brands collect and share content using software they can trust. Learn more at walls.io.

Contact

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Media Contact

Brandt Krueger, EventMobi, 1 (888) 296-8415, [email protected], www.eventmobi.com

SOURCE EventMobi