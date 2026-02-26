EventMobi Appoints Brandt Krueger as Director of Industry Relations & Partnerships

"He has actually spent his career helping event professionals do better work through smarter use of technology." - Bob Vaez Post this

At the same time, there is a need to create high-value, authentic, original, human-curated content that leverages education and storytelling to bring value to the more than 30,000 event planners across 92 countries that EventMobi serves. That's why EventMobi is proud to announce the appointment of Brandt Krueger as Director of Industry Relations & Partnerships.

In this newly created role, Krueger will shape EventMobi's industry content strategy, build and deepen partnerships with leading meetings and events associations and communities, and help event professionals navigate the rapidly evolving event technology landscape with clarity and confidence.

Krueger brings almost 30 years of hands-on experience in event production and technology, along with an extensive track record of industry education and advocacy. He is the author of the most recent edition of the MPI Hybrid Meetings Playbook, which helped establish a practical framework for designing and producing hybrid events during a period of rapid change. Through his work with the Event Leadership Institute, he helped train more than 4,000 event professionals through certificate programs supported by Meeting Professionals International (MPI) and the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA). He has been consistently named one of the Most Influential Event Technology Professionals by the Global Eventex Awards.

"Brandt understands this industry from the inside out," said Bob Vaez, CEO and Founder of EventMobi. "He's the best person for this role for three reasons: He has actually spent his career helping event professionals do better work through smarter use of technology; he has an incredibly clear and engaging way of telling stories; and he knows what it takes to build deep relationships across the events industry."

He has been a host and producer on multiple podcasts, including the Where's the Future? podcast and the Event Tech Podcast, which explored how emerging technologies affect real-world event design and production. His work has regularly appeared in leading industry magazines and online publications. Krueger has been a frequent speaker at global industry events, including MPI World Education Congress, IMEX America and Europe, Event Tech Live, and even a 3-day intensive event training session for government officials in Turkmenistan.

"EventMobi has earned a strong reputation by building technology that actually supports how events work in the real world," said Krueger. "They've been helping planners manage their events for over 15 years- not some fly-by-night startup. I'm excited to join the team and help tell those stories: sharing practical insights, strengthening industry partnerships, and supporting event professionals as they adapt to what's next. I can't wait to start telling the EventMobi story!"

In his role, Krueger will lead EventMobi's thought leadership initiatives, including podcasts, webinars, and educational content. He will also oversee strategic relationships with industry associations such as MPI, PCMA, and other professional communities, identifying opportunities that expand EventMobi's impact and value across the events ecosystem.

About EventMobi:

EventMobi provides event management software that helps organizations engage audiences through impactful in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Founded in 2010 EventMobi supports more than 30,000 event planners worldwide with a platform that includes event registration, speaker and exhibitor management, onsite badge printing and check-in, and an award winning mobile event app platform built for elevating engagement and networking at live events. Customers include the GE HealthCare, World Health Organization, Dawn, and BDP International.

Learn more at www.eventmobi.com

About Brandt Krueger:

Brandt Krueger is an internationally recognized event technology leader with more than 30 years of experience in live event production, consulting, and education. Named one of the 50 Most Influential Event Technology Professionals by the Global Eventex Awards, he is known for translating complex technology into practical guidance for event teams. Krueger is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Connect with Brandt on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/brkrueger/

Contact Information:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Brandt Krueger, EventMobi, 1 (888) 296-8415, [email protected], www.eventmobi.com

SOURCE EventMobi