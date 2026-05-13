EventMobi Launches BadgeON™, an Industry First Wireless Badge Printing for Events

"For years, event teams have had two choices: pre-print every badge in advance, or pay enterprise prices for bulky kiosks chained to a wall outlet. We wanted to change that. BadgeON™ is affordable, easy to operate, and self-managed," - Bob Vaez, CEO and Founder of EventMobi Post this

2) Invest in expensive, bulky thermal or color printing kiosks that ship in crates, demand technician setup, and might blow a circuit if you have too many of them on a single extension cord.

Finally, EventMobi is launching a third option: BadgeON™.

WHAT IS BadgeON™?

BadgeON™ is a battery-powered, wireless, portable badge printing and check-in station that sets up in minutes. The first of its kind as a DIY solution that is reliable and simple to operate without any third-party technicians hanging around onsite. 8' banquet tables with alphabetized names have finally met their match, and planners have the ability to completely change how, and where, attendees are welcomed.

With BadgeON™, event teams can move check-in beyond the registration desk. Stations can be placed in a hotel atrium, at an outdoor welcome reception by the pool, at a session room entrance, or literally anywhere on a trade show floor, and not just where there's a power outlet. A single event can run multiple distributed check-in points, airport-style, without running cables or coordinating power. For small to mid-size events that have never been able to justify on-demand badge printing budgets, BadgeON™ delivers an onsite experience that previously required five-figure infrastructure.

THE HARDWARE

BadgeON™ comes in two form factors: a battery-powered floor stand that can be placed anywhere across a venue, and a desk-mounted unit for staffed registration tables. Each station pairs an iPad with a compact label printer chosen specifically for simplicity and reliability at live events. Label printers do not jam, do not need ink cartridges, and can run on battery power for a full event day. Badges print on demand, personalized at the moment of check-in, and can be applied to multiple materials including: laminated cardstock, metal, PVC, cardboard, or RFID badge stock, or even event swag like notebooks and water bottles.

"For years, event teams have had two choices: pre-print every badge in advance, or pay enterprise prices for bulky kiosks chained to a wall outlet," said Bob Vaez, CEO and Founder of EventMobi. "We wanted to change that. BadgeON™ is affordable, easy to operate, and self-managed by the planning team without specialist support. It makes a welcome experience possible that simply wasn't before. You can place check-in stations in an atrium, at an outdoor reception, or anywhere across a venue. Even multiple locations. The wall outlet stops dictating the floor plan."

THE APP

While the new hardware is impressive, the redesigned EventMobi BadgeON™ App (formerly the EventMobi OnSite App) is also turning heads. It's now capable of incredibly fast session check-in, down to less than a second per badge in Express Scan mode. New backend logic means you now have full access control over who can, and can't, enter a session. The operator can easily see how many seats are remaining, how much time until the session starts, and how many reservations haven't checked in yet.

WHO IS THIS FOR AND HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

BadgeON™ is designed for events between 200 and 2,000 attendees, the segment where the cost and complexity of enterprise badge printing has historically been hardest to justify. Software license scales with attendee volume rather than locked hardware contracts. Although owning and fully purchasing a single wired desk-mounted solution is as low as $1,000, the majority of EventMobi customers to date have opted to rent the kit per event for simplicity of logistics and simplify overhead.

Rental prices including all hardware and shipping for two desk-mounted wired solutions, or a single portable floorstand station start at $1,250 for a five-day conference. Each kit includes an iPad, printer, optional battery, stands, and label rolls. Lanyards and custom-designed badge stocks are also offered as an extra cost based on the size of the event.

EventMobi serves more than 30,000 event planners across 92 countries, and BadgeON™ extends that reach into onsite operations globally with a partnership with One World Rental with offices in London, New York, Paris, Dubai, and Singapore.

Customers can begin using the BadgeON™ App and booking the portable station on May 13, 2026, with hardware shipping in July. EventMobi will demonstrate the solution publicly for the first time at IMEX Frankfurt, May 19 to 21, 2026. Event planners attending IMEX Frankfurt can see BadgeON™ in action at the EventMobi stand. Full product details and rental or purchase inquiries are available at eventmobi.com.

About EventMobi

Since 2009, EventMobi has helped more than 30,000 event planners across 92 countries create, manage, and deliver engaging in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. EventMobi's event management platform covers the full event lifecycle, from registration and communications to onsite check-in, badge printing, and attendee engagement. Organizations including Visa, TD Bank, the American Political Science Association, and the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantations rely on EventMobi to run events that demand high attendee engagement and reliable onsite operations. EventMobi maintains a 90%+ customer satisfaction rating and offers flexible pricing alongside a full range of professional services.

Learn more at www.eventmobi.com

Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

Brandt Krueger, EventMobi, 1 888-296-8415, [email protected], https://hubs.la/Q04g8xJC0

SOURCE EventMobi