"EVENTUP" BOOK MAKING A SPLASH! A New Guide to Mastering Events & Making Powerful Connections

Amanda Ma, industry veteran and CEO of Innovate Marketing Group, takes readers behind the scenes, revealing the inner workings of a multi-billion-dollar industry that thrives on collaboration and creativity. With her years of experience, she dives into the process of designing experiences that not only entertain but also inspire, spark joy, and make a positive impact on communities. EventUp! is more than just a guide; it's an inspiring journey filled with personal stories, practical insights, and actionable strategies.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovate Marketing Group, in collaboration with the EventUp Podcast, proudly announces the launch of EventUp recently, a transformative book by Founder and CEO Amanda Ma, revealing key lessons, strategies, and insights gathered over 20 years of planning high-impact Corporate Events. Aimed at helping professionals, entrepreneurs, marketers, and event enthusiasts alike take their events to the next level, EventUp is set to become a leading resource in the event planning industry.