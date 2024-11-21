"EVENTUP" BOOK MAKING A SPLASH! A New Guide to Mastering Events & Making Powerful Connections

Amanda Ma, industry veteran and CEO of Innovate Marketing Group, takes readers behind the scenes, revealing the inner workings of a multi-billion-dollar industry that thrives on collaboration and creativity. With her years of experience, she dives into the process of designing experiences that not only entertain but also inspire, spark joy, and make a positive impact on communities. EventUp! is more than just a guide; it's an inspiring journey filled with personal stories, practical insights, and actionable strategies.
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovate Marketing Group, in collaboration with the EventUp Podcast, proudly announces the launch of EventUp recently, a transformative book by Founder and CEO Amanda Ma, revealing key lessons, strategies, and insights gathered over 20 years of planning high-impact Corporate Events. Aimed at helping professionals, entrepreneurs, marketers, and event enthusiasts alike take their events to the next level, EventUp is set to become a leading resource in the event planning industry.
The launch of EventUp is not just the release of a book; it's a movement to inspire and elevate event planning as a powerful tool for creating lasting human connections and driving meaningful change. With chapters covering everything from industry myths to actionable strategies, this book is designed to be more than just a technical guide—it's a source of inspiration for industry leaders looking to transform their approach to events.
About Amanda Ma & Innovate Marketing Group
Amanda Ma is a recognized thought leader in the event industry. With over 20 years of experience creating high-impact events for Fortune 5000 companies, Amanda founded Innovate Marketing Group, known for its creative approach to experiential marketing and its ability to design events that foster powerful connections and transformative experiences.
