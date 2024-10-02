EverAgent Empowers Universities with Advanced AI Agents: A New Era in Higher Education Engagement

"The results of our study were eye-opening, especially in areas like Student Outcomes, where accuracy rates were below 85%. Student outcomes are critical for prospective students and their families when evaluating universities; there's clear room for improvement" – George Schoenstein, CMO, EverCo. Post this

EverAgent delivers personalized, real-time support for critical areas, including admissions, housing, financial aid, and student life. It helps streamline communications and ensures that students receive timely, accurate responses to inquiries across all university operations. Built from the ground up on the most advanced generative AI, EverAgent allows institutions to manage their prospect-student lifecycle effectively and efficiently, ensuring current and prospective students can access the information they need—when they need it.

Nathan Allen, CEO of EverCo, expressed his enthusiasm for EverAgent's impact on higher education: "EverAgent is not just a tool—it's a transformative modular platform that enables universities to engage students and employees in ways they never thought possible. By providing real-time, personalized support, universities can offer a seamless and connected experience from the first interaction to graduation and beyond. Universities are under increasing pressure – financial and otherwise – and EverAgent was built to transform this pressure into opportunity."

AI-Driven Insights Backed by Research

To underscore the importance of accurate communication in higher education, EverCo conducted a groundbreaking research study released in September 2024 titled "How Accurate are College Websites?". The study analyzed the accuracy of information on 250 U.S. university websites, highlighting significant discrepancies in areas such as Student Outcomes and Housing & Community. According to the study, the Student Outcomes category had an accuracy rate below 85%, underscoring a critical need for improvement. Housing & Community data also showed variable performance, with some institutions providing only 68% correct information. Nathan Allen commented, "College administrators are often unaware of the information gaps and conflicts on their websites. EverAgent provides a fast and easy way to identify these problems."

In contrast, the Financial Aid category demonstrated the highest accuracy, with a near-perfect 99.95% correct answer rate, reflecting institutions' focus on providing clear and accessible financial support information. By leveraging EverAgent, universities can close these communication gaps and deliver accurate, real-time responses, improving transparency and trust among students, staff, and prospective families.

George Schoenstein, CMO of EverCo, highlighted the significance of the research study's findings: "The results of our study were eye-opening, especially in areas like Student Outcomes, where accuracy rates were below 85%. Student outcomes are critical for prospective students and their families when evaluating universities; there's clear room for improvement. EverAgent can address these gaps by ensuring that every inquiry—whether it's about student outcomes or housing—receives a timely and accurate response. Our AI-driven solution allows institutions to improve transparency and communication, ultimately building trust and enhancing the student experience across the board."

Explore EverAgent Today

Universities can find their customized EverAgent on EverCo's demo page. EverAgent offers institutions a customizable and scalable solution that modernizes campus engagement, from admissions inquiries to housing and student life questions.

About EverCo:

EverCo revolutionizes business operations with cutting-edge AI solutions, enhancing customer engagement, efficiency, and retention. Our flagship product, EverAgent, is an integrated conversational platform that transforms the entire customer and employee lifecycle by bridging the gap between humans and machines. Seamlessly integrating with existing systems, EverAgent resolves the challenge of siloed systems, enabling AI activation in minutes. As the new innovation layer, EverAgent replaces the current last mile of the human-machine experience. Experience smarter operations and exceptional customer interactions with EverAgent. For more information, visit www.everco.ai.

