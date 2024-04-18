EverBank Teams with Finzly To Modernize and Consolidate Bank Payments Operations

Finzly's Payments Galaxy™ platform will enable EverBank to streamline and centralize its payment systems onto a singular platform, reducing reliance on manual processes and enhancing regulatory compliance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finzly, a leader in innovative payment and financial solutions, today announced a key relationship with EverBank to revolutionize the bank's payment processing system with Payments Galaxy. Used to consolidate and automate payment operations, Finzly's Payments Galaxy platform will aid EverBank's efforts to enhance operational efficiency and compliance while accommodating the complex needs of its diverse client base.

EverBank, a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide, identified a goal to modernize its payments operations to meet evolving market demands. The collaboration with Finzly will allow EverBank to centralize its payment systems onto a singular platform, streamlining operations and reducing reliance on manual processes. This shift is expected to enable EverBank to process a large volume of payments to investment firms, providing the bank with greater automation, scalability, and control, enhancing the overall client experience.

"As we looked for a new payments operations partner, we were impressed with Finzly's technology and expertise," said EverBank's Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer Lindsay Lawrence. "We look forward to working closely with the Finzly team to roll out the platform with the goal of creating enhanced performance for our clients and counterparties. We chose Finzly based on a few key factors: the platform provides features that support foreign exchange (FX) and foreign currency payment processing, it converts USD to FX, it delivers appropriate disclosures and receipts for customer payments, and interfaces with other technology for trades and settlement."

"We are thrilled to join with EverBank and support their journey towards modernizing payments operations," said Booshan Rengachari, founder and CEO of Finzly. "Our innovative solutions are designed to empower financial institutions like EverBank with the tools they need to thrive in today's dynamic banking landscape. By consolidating their payment rails onto our platform, EverBank will unlock new levels of efficiency, scalability, and compliance, ultimately delivering enhanced value to their clients."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cognito Media

[email protected]

917-660-8527

About Finzly

Finzly empowers banks, fintechs and businesses to seamlessly offer and access financial services in an open, connected, embedded, and real-time ecosystem. At the core of this infrastructure is FinzlyOS, a modern, cloud-based, API-enabled operating system that serves as a parallel payment processing platform to a bank's core. Finzly offers a wide range of turnkey banking solutions, including a multi-rail payment for traditional payments on ACH and ISO 20022 wires, instant payments on FedNow and RTP, foreign exchange, trade finance, compliance, and commercial banking digital experiences. Learn more about Finzly's game-changing solutions by visiting http://www.finzly.com.

About EverBank

EverBank, N.A. ("EverBank") is a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide. As a pioneer in online banking, we offer convenient digital access for clients 24/7, in addition to phone banking services and a network of financial centers across Florida. EverBank's commitment is to deliver to our clients high-performing, high-yield solutions backed by exceptional service, always giving them the advantage they expect, to make the most of their money. Visit everbank.com or connect and interact with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter). EverBank is a Member FDIC.

Media Contact

Cognito Media, Finzly, +1 9172462775, [email protected], https://finzly.com

SOURCE Finzly