EverDriven Caps a Milestone Year of Safe, Reliable, and Modern Student Transportation

More than 2.1 million student trips across 35.1 million miles in 38 states mark a year defined by service excellence and a modern technology-powered experience

DENVER, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EverDriven, the leader in Alternative Student Transportation, reflected on a defining year for the company and the districts, caregivers, and students it serves. Between May 2025 and May 2026, EverDriven completed more than 2.1million student trips across 35.1 million miles in 38 states— growth fueled by districts nationwide turning to modern, flexible transportation solutions for students with complex needs.

"When you put the student at the center of the model, you build something that works for caregivers, students, and districts alike," said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. "We've stayed true to this goal for 20 years, and it still guides every decision as we grow. This year, we added new states to our network, yet our growth has never come at the cost of the safety standards, technology, and operational rigor that districts have come to count on. Scale only matters if the ride feels personal for every student."

Raising the Bar on Safety and Service

Safety remained the foundation of EverDriven's work throughout the year. According to the EverDriven 2026 Safety and Operations Report, the company maintained its strong safety and consistency track record across its network, with more than 83.6% of rides for students with disabilities completed by the same driver. EverDriven's standards are maintained through rigorous driver education, ongoing safety reviews, and its AI-powered camera solution deployed across one in twotrips nationwide.

In February 2026, EverDriven launched its SafeOps Council to set a new standard for safety and operational excellence across student transportation. And earlier in the year, the company unveiled its 360-degree Student Experience, giving districts and families real-time visibility into every ride, reinforcing the trust districts place in EverDriven for the students who need it most.

"Districts trust us with their most vulnerable students, and that responsibility shapes every decision we make," said Megan Von Wald, Chief Operations Officer at EverDriven. "Our safety record doesn't happen by chance; it's the result of the rigorous standards we meet and exceed across the industry, and a team committed to getting it right for every route, every day."

A Modern, Effortless Experience Through Technology

EverDriven spent the year building a more connected, modern, technology-powered experience for everyone touched by student transportation. In October 2025, the company partnered with Google to bring best-in-class navigation to its driver app, giving drivers clearer, more reliable routes. In March 2026, EverDriven launched Consolidated Routing Services, an industry-first solution that unifies routing across yellow buses, vans, and alternative transportation using a mix of human expertise and routing intelligence.

That momentum continued into June, with the launch of TripCentral, EverDriven's new district-facing transportation management hub that gives transportation teams real-time visibility and a modern interface to plan, update, and analyze services across every school. The same month, EverDriven partnered with Pathwise to bring expert general education routing solutions to districts nationwide, extending its technology partner ecosystem for routing services and supporting the full scope of a district's transportation needs.

Together, these investments reflect a goal of making transportation planning modern and effortless for districts managing complex logistics, families counting on a safe ride, and drivers navigating routes.

Honoring District Leadership

In 2025, EverDriven also launched its inaugural Modern Student Transportation Awards, recognizing school district leaders nationwide who are embracing modern tools, inclusive practices, and a commitment to safety and accessibility in student transportation. The winners were honored at the 2025 TSD Conference in Dallas, Texas, spotlighting the creativity and care district leaders bring to getting students to school every day.

Supporting Students and Families Beyond the Ride

EverDriven's commitment to the communities it serves extended beyond transportation. Through its Driving Access Forward initiative, the company awarded $20,000 in total funding to 30 schools and districts, helping remove barriers to education for students and families facing housing instability and other essential needs.

To learn more about EverDriven and its modern transportation solutions, visit EverDriven.com.

About EverDriven

EverDriven delivers modern student-centered transportation that's safe, consistent, and built for those who need it most. EverDriven specializes in routing and transporting students across all ranges of needs, from everyday support to the most complex circumstances, including students with disabilities, students experiencing housing instability, and other high-need populations. Serving more than 800 districts across 38 states, the company completed over 2 million successful trips last year. EverDriven's deeply human, fully compliant, and AI-powered approach helps districts get students on the road in hours, not days, while maintaining consistent, high-trust rides that complement traditional yellow bus fleets. For more information, visit everdriven.com.

Media Contact

Erica Orthmann, EverDriven, 1 877-225-7750, [email protected], https://www.everdriven.com

SOURCE EverDriven