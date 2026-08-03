EverDriven Launches Nationwide Back-to-School "Arrive Ready" Donation Campaign for Students Experiencing Housing Instability

"How reliable EverDriven has been for our McKinney-Vento students has meant everything to us," - Denise Fuoco, Federal Programs Manager at Wichita Public Schools. Post this

"Getting a student to school safely is only half of the equation. The other half is making sure they arrive with what they need to be ready to learn," said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. "For students experiencing housing instability, something as simple as having a backpack or essential school supplies can contribute to a sense of belonging in the classroom. The Arrive Ready donation campaign is one small way we can ensure a student's full spectrum of needs are met before they start the school year."

Rolling Out Across Districts Nationwide

The Arrive Ready donation campaign will roll out throughout August across the following partner school districts:

Lake Washington School District, Redmond, Washington

Kansas City Kansas Public Schools, Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City Public Schools, Kansas City, Missouri

Aurora Public Schools, Aurora, Colorado

Garland Independent School District, Garland, Texas

Wichita Public Schools, Wichita, Kansas

Anchorage School District, Anchorage, Alaska

In Wichita, Kansas, EverDriven works daily with district staff who support McKinney-Vento students on the ground. "How reliable EverDriven has been for our McKinney-Vento students has meant everything to us. They show up for these kids every single day, no matter what. Now, with this donation campaign, they're taking that commitment to community one step further, making sure our students have the essentials they need to learn," said Denise Fuoco, Federal Programs Manager at Wichita Public Schools.

Homelessness and the Transportation Barrier

Nationally, the need for student transportation under the McKinney-Vento Act has grown sharply. EverDriven has reported a 167.4% increase in the number of McKinney-Vento students it has driven since 2020, a trend that mirrors U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development data showing homelessness has reached its highest recorded level, with families with children experiencing homelessness rising nearly 39% in a single year.

Transportation remains one of the most significant barriers between these students and consistent school attendance. Research on the education of children and youth experiencing homelessness has identified lack of transportation as a leading driver of chronic absenteeism. For students already navigating housing instability, reliable transportation is often the thread that connects them to the meals, shelter, community, and stability that school provides.

To learn more about EverDriven, visit www.everdriven.com.

About EverDriven

EverDriven delivers modern student-centered transportation that's safe, consistent, and built for those who need it most. EverDriven specializes in routing and transporting students across all ranges of needs — from everyday support to the most complex circumstances — including students with disabilities, students experiencing housing instability, and other high-need populations. Serving more than 800 districts across 38 states, the company completed more than 2.1 million successful trips in the 2025–26 school year. EverDriven's deeply human, fully compliant, and AI-powered approach helps districts get students on the road in hours, not days, while maintaining consistent, high-trust rides that complement traditional yellow bus fleets. For more information, visit everdriven.com.

Media Contact

Christine Rashman, EverDriven, 1 877-225-7750, [email protected], https://www.everdriven.com

SOURCE EverDriven