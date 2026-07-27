EverDriven Opens Nominations for Second Annual Modern Student Transportation Awards

Program Returns to Honor District Leaders Advancing Safety, Equity, and Innovation in Student Transportation

DENVER, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EverDriven, the nation's leader in Alternative Student Transportation, today announced that nominations are now open for the 2026 Modern Student Transportation Awards. The industry awards program, in its second year, celebrates school district leaders that go above and beyond to make sure every child has a safe, reliable way to get to school each day.

The Modern Student Transportation Awards offer a national showcase for the people solving some of the toughest challenges in student transportation, from rebuilding systems after natural disasters to using technology to improve attendance from vulnerable, high-mobility populations.

"Last year's honorees exemplified what's possible when district leaders combine compassion with a modern approach," said Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven. "This program exists to make sure that the important work these individuals do every single day doesn't go unnoticed. We are excited to hear this year's stories."

Nominations are open now through October 9, 2026 at info.everdriven.com/modern-student-transportation-awards-2026. Winners will be announced in early November 2026.

A Track Record to Build On

Last year's inaugural Awards drew nominations from across the country, ultimately recognizing four winners:

Jeremy Stowe of Buncombe County Schools (NC), who stood up a new transportation system for more than 1,200 students displaced by Hurricane Helene;

Earl Kent III of Denver Public Schools (CO), recognized for his use of technology and empathy to support students facing housing instability;

Kayla Denaco of Lewiston Public Schools (ME), who digitized her district's transportation operations; and

Quanika Dukes-Spruill of Newark Public Schools (NJ), honored for modernizing routing and vendor management in New Jersey's largest district.

Recognizing Leadership Across Four Categories

Consistent with last year, nominations can be submitted across four categories:

Safety and Reliability Award – Recognizing innovative practices that improve the safety and reliability of student transportation.

Equity in Education Accessibility Award – Honoring flexible, scalable transportation solutions that support diverse student populations.

Top Innovator Award – Celebrating visionary leadership and the use of cutting-edge technology, including AI, to modernize student transportation.

Humanitarian Award – Highlighting powerful examples of human care and kindness where empathy and service redefine what it means to get students to school.

What Winners Receive

This year's winners will each receive:

A $2,500 college scholarship for a student in their district who qualifies under the McKinney-Vento Act or receives special education services

A full conference pass to the industry conference of their choice in 2027 (up to $600 in value, subject to approval)

Media spotlight and recognition across EverDriven's digital channels and national/local press

A custom-engraved crystal trophy

Judging Panel

Nominations will be evaluated by a panel of judges from across the student transportation and education industries, including:

Mitch Bowling, CEO of EverDriven;

Barbara Duffield, Executive Director of SchoolHouse Connection; and

Glenna Wright-Gallo, VP of Policy at Everway.

Districts, colleagues, and community members are encouraged to submit nominations, and individuals may be nominated in more than one category. Full eligibility details and the Terms and Conditions are available at info.everdriven.com/modern-student-transportation-awards-2026.

About EverDriven

EverDriven delivers modern student-centered transportation that's safe, consistent, and built for those who need it most. EverDriven specializes in routing and transporting students across all ranges of needs — from everyday support to the most complex circumstances — including students with disabilities, students experiencing housing instability, and other high-need populations. Serving more than 800 districts across 38 states, the company completed over 2 million successful trips last year. EverDriven's deeply human, fully compliant, and AI-powered approach helps districts get students on the road in hours, not days, while maintaining consistent, high-trust rides that complement traditional yellow bus fleets. For more information, visit everdriven.com.

Media Contact

Karina Babcock, EverDriven, 1 877-225-7750, [email protected], https://www.everdriven.com

SOURCE EverDriven