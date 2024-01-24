Everest Group Announces 'Everest Group Engage' Global Conference, Launches Events Unit Headed by Veteran Conference Organizer Mark Fissell

Everest Group has a stellar reputation for the quality of its research and for offering its clients actionable guidance on how to navigate the challenges of fast-changing technologies, constrained resources and volatile socio-political arenas. Post this

Everest Group plans to host large, multi-track, multi-day events in numerous geographies around the world as well as smaller, one-day events on compelling topics within specific industries. The events will be designed to provide information, guidance and networking opportunities to help professionals with responsibilities for global shared services, sourcing, vendor management, and customer experience propel their initiatives forward with confidence.

"Everest Group has a stellar reputation for the quality of its research and for offering its clients actionable guidance on how to navigate the challenges of fast-changing technologies, constrained resources and volatile socio-political arenas," said Fissell. "I'm excited to help the company bring this expertise to more leaders around the world who are eager to unlock value from their people, their technology, their operations, their partner relationships, and even themselves."

Fissell brings over 20 years of events and information services product leadership experience to the role. Prior to joining Everest Group, Fissell led global conference programs for Forrester Research. Earlier in his career, he managed events and products at AdExchanger, Evanta and Gartner.

"Mark is passionate about building professional communities and facilitating networking and information exchange to help the world's business leaders achieve their goals," said Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder and CEO of Everest Group. "Under Mark's leadership, Everest Group will channel our research and advisory expertise into premium-grade educational and networking opportunities for C-suite executives and senior leaders. It's an ideal extension of our services and in perfect alignment with our mission to equip enterprise leaders to grow their businesses and succeed in their functional priorities."

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today's market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. This drives maximized operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing delivers precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at http://www.everestgrp.com.

Andrea Riffle, Everest Group, [email protected]

Taylor Walker, Everest Group, [email protected]

